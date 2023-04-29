Major League Baseball
Aaron Judge has mild hip strain, Yankees waiting to decide on IL trip
Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge has mild hip strain, Yankees waiting to decide on IL trip

Updated Apr. 29, 2023 8:21 p.m. ET

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has a mild hip strain that manager Aaron Boone said the team will continue to evaluate through the weekend before determining whether the reigning AL MVP will go on the injured list.

"In the grand scheme of things and big picture, we do feel like we got good news on it," Boone said before Saturday's game at Texas. "That said, we want to make sure we're doing right by him and by us."

Judge hasn't played since coming out of the series opener Thursday night, when he was replaced in right field in the bottom of the fourth inning after striking out in his only two at-bats. That came a day after he landed awkwardly when trying to steal third base at Minnesota on his 31st birthday.

Boone said Judge had shown "a lot of improvement" while being treated the past two days. He said the slugger wanted to hit Saturday, but that the team was holding him back from baseball activities.

"We're going to wait to see today and tomorrow and see how we're doing, to see if this is something we want to take a 10-day (IL stint), or if he is ready to play by Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday," Boone said. "It will be something that we just kind of pay attention here."

Judge, who hit a single-season AL-record 62 home runs last season, is hitting .261 with six homers and 14 RBIs in 26 games this year. He had played in every Yankees game until being out of the lineup Friday and Saturday.

The Yankees added Jake Bauers to their taxi squad from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. He was added to the 26-man roster Saturday, taking the spot of right fielder Franchy Cordero, who was optioned to Triple-A after Friday night's game.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York already was playing without outfielders Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring strain) and Harrison Bader (left oblique strain), and third baseman Josh Donaldson (right hamstring strain). All are on the IL, along with six pitchers.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge
Major League Baseball
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Drew Pearson, '28-3,' more: Five best pick announcements from 2023 NFL Draft
Drew Pearson, '28-3,' more: Five best pick announcements from 2023 NFL Draft
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Schedule Image NBA Playoff Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes