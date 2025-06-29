Major League Baseball A-Rod and Jeter Are Back For the Relaunch of Backyard Baseball '01 Updated Jun. 30, 2025 1:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Derek Jeter. Alex Rodriguez. Pablo Sanchez. All three of baseball's most iconic figures will be playable in the relaunch of Backyard Baseball ‘01 this summer.

Backyard Baseball ‘01, the follow-up to the beloved Backyard Baseball ’97, will be relaunched on Steam and mobile devices on July 8 by children's and family entertainment company Playground Productions. This comes after Backyard Baseball ’97 was released for the first time on consoles in June.

In addition to FOX Sports' own Jeter and Rodriguez, 28 of the original 31 MLB Pros are returning to the game, including Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, and Cal Ripken, Jr. Backyard Baseball ‘01 will also include official MLB marks, including usage of individual team logos, names and likeness.

(Still courtesy of Playground Productions)

Mega Cat Studios, which developed the other Backyard games relaunched over the past year with Playground Productions, including Backyard Soccer ’98, will develop ’01 as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

share

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more