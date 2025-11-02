7 Stats From Game 7 of the World Series as Dodgers Beat Blue Jays

Game 7 of the 2025 World Series was legendary, and we have the stats to prove it.

We may never see another game like Friday night, which saw the Dodgers in their second straight World Series after an amazing win over the Blue Jays.

FOX Sports Research dug in and found the stats that sum up what an incredible game this was.

1. Ernie Clement had 10 multi-hit games this postseason, which is the most in a single postseason.

Most hits in a single postseason:

2025 Ernie Clement: 30

2020 Randy Arozarena: 29

2025 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 28

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Game 7 Highlights 🔥 World Series on FOX

2. The Dodgers trailed by three runs, which ties for the third-largest comeback win in best-of-7, winner-take-all games:

2003 ALCS Yankees : 4

1925 WS Pirates: 4

2025 WS Dodgers: 3

1986 WS Mets: 3

1975 WS Reds: 3

1960 WS Pirates: 3

3. Max Muncy’s 16 home runs extend his record for the most in Dodgers postseason history.

Max Muncy CRUSHES Solo Home Run to Trim Dodgers' Deficit Against Blue Jays

4. With Max Scherzer (41 years, 97 days old) and Trey Yesavage (22.096 years old) both pitching in Game 7, their 19-year, 1-day age gap is the sixth-largest among pitchers to appear for the same team in a World Series game. Here's who they trail:

1930 A’s: Jack Quinn and Bill Shores, 20.330

1982 Cardinals : Jim Kaat and Dave LaPoint, 20.264

1933 Giants : Dolf Luque and Hal Schumacher, 20.111

2001 D-backs: Mike Morgan and Byung-Hyun Kim, 19.103

1995 Cleveland: Dennis Martinez and Julian Tavarez, 19.008

5. Addison Barger had six multi-hit games this World Series, which is tied for the most in a postseason series. Here's who he's tied with:

Yordan Alvarez: 2023 ALCS

Marco Scutaro: 2012 NLCS

Bill Skowron: 1960 World Series

Sam Rice: 1925 World Series

6. Shohei Ohtani is the third player in postseason history with multiple hits in a winner-take-all game that he pitched in, joining Steve Rogers (1981 NLDS Game 5) and Dizzy Dean (1934 World Series Game 7).

7. Ohtani is the second player in World Series history with multiple hits in a winner-take-all game he pitched in, joining 1934 Dizzy Dean.

Ohtani is also the first pitcher with a hit in a World Series Game 7 since Jesse Orosco in 1986.

Finally, Ohtani is the first starting pitcher with a hit in a winner-take-all World Series game since 1975, in which both Don Gullett and Bill Lee each got a hit.