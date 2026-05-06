Major League Baseball
2026 MLB Odds: Can Mariners Catch Fire for Bettors' Sake?
Major League Baseball

2026 MLB Odds: Can Mariners Catch Fire for Bettors' Sake?

Published May. 6, 2026 11:20 a.m. ET

Things are anything but merry in Mariners-land. 

As of May 6, Seattle — fresh off a 2025 AL West title, its first since 2001 — sits at 17-20. That's good enough for second in one of the worst divisions in baseball through the first part of the season. 

The Athletics are atop the AL West, just one game above .500 (18-17), while the Mariners, Rangers, Astros and Angels are all below .500 (Just a note: Each of the five teams in the AL Central — the Tigers, Guardians, White Sox, Royals and Twins — are all below .500.)

So, why do Seattle's struggles matter? It is not doing that badly, right? 

Well, depends on who you ask. And two BetMGM bettors would certainly say they are no fans of the Mariners' current form.

 

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There are two six-figure Mariners futures bets on the table at BetMGM: $450,000 on Seattle to win more than 90 games (-110), and $300,000 on Seattle to win the AL West (+110). 

While the AL West title is still well in play, it could be a big yikes for the 90-game threshold.

Seattle would need to go at least 74-51 the rest of the way. That's a 59% winning clip, for a team that is currently winning at a clip of nearly 46%. 

Part of the Mariners' struggles could have to do with its star, Cal Raleigh, hitting just .180 on the season, after leading baseball in home runs last season (60) and nearly winning AL MVP.

In addition, the Mariners franchise has not won more than 90 games since 2003, and have only accomplished that feat four times in franchise history, dating back to 1977. 

In recent years, the Mariners have won exactly 90 games three times in the last five seasons, including a 90-72 campaign last year.

Seattle is currently the +115 favorite to win the AL West, after entering the season as the favorite to repeat. 

 
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