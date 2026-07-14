2026 MLB All-Star Game Swing-Off: What Are The Rules And Who Will Participate?

If the MLB All-Star Game goes to another swing-off, here’s who will participate and how it will work.

The swing-off made its debut at the 2025 Midsummer Classic when the game was tied after nine innings, and Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber delivered the decisive dingers to win it for the National League. If Tuesday's All-Star Game is tied through nine innings, we'll get another swing-off with three sluggers from each league.

So, who could participate in the swing-off? How does the swing-off work? Here is what to know ahead of tonight’s All-Star Game.

Who Is Participating In The Swing-Off?

Here is who would participate in the swing-off for the American League:

Here is who would participate in the swing-off for the National League:

Of the six players set to participate in the potential swing-off, Wood has hit the most homers this season with 28. Goodman isn't too far behind, though, with 27.

Walker is tied for 10th in home runs with 22 this season, and he thrived in a similar environment on Monday night when he won the Home Run Derby. Contreras made the semifinals of the Home Run Derby and has hit 20 home runs this season.

Murakami has hit 20 homers in just 60 games as a rookie this season, while Arozarena has hit the fewest homers (11) of the hitters who could participate in the swing-off. If a swing-off occurs on Tuesday, Arozarena would be the only player to participate in a swing-off multiple times.

All six players are reserves for Tuesday's All-Star Game.

What Are The Rules Of The Swing-Off?

The rules for a potential swing-off are pretty simple. If the Midsummer Classic is tied after nine innings, the manager for each team picks three hitters and the order that they'll hit. Each hitter gets three swings, and the team with the most home runs after nine swings wins the All-Star Game.

If there's a tie after the first nine swings, each manager will pick one hitter to take three more swings. The hitter that hits the most home runs in those three swings will win the All-Star Game for their team.

As for the order of the swing-off, the American League will go first as it's the away team. The National League will go second, and both sides will alternate turns from that point on.

What Are The Previous Results Of The Swing-Off?

The first swing-off in the history of the MLB All-Star Game took place in 2025. The National League won the first swing-off, defeating the American League, 4-3. Kyle Schwarber hit a home run on all three of his swings. Kyle Stowers also hit a home run for the National League, while Pete Alonso didn't have to participate, as the NL already secured the victory before his turn was up.

As for the American League, Brent Rooker hit two home runs and Arozarena hit one. Jonathan Aranda also participated for the AL, but he didn't hit any home runs, giving the NL the victory.