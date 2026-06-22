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mlb all star voting second ballot ernie clement
Major League Baseball

2026 MLB All-Star Ballot Second Update: Clement Leads AL, Ohtani Leads All

Updated Jun. 22, 2026 3:50 p.m. ET

The Blue Jays' Ernie Clement has surged to the top of the American League in the second update of the 2026 MLB All-Star ballot, overtaking the Angels' Mike Trout, the Yankees' Aaron Judge and the Astros' Yordan Alvarez, who led the AL in the first update.

Clement now has 2,054,130 votes, the second-highest total of any player in either league and a lead of nearly 80,000 over Alvarez in the AL. The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani remains the overall leader with 2,310,735 votes, the only player past 2 million and on pace to top all of baseball in All-Star balloting for the first time in his career.


 

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard is July 14 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and will air live on FOX and be streamed on FOX One. Phase 1 voting closes Thursday, June 25 at noon ET. Fans can vote up to five times per 24-hour period at MLB.com, on all 30 club sites or on the MLB app. The top two vote-getters at each position and the top six outfielders advance to Phase 2, which opens June 29.

Here's a look at the current vote totals, position by position, for the AL and NL.

American League

Catcher

  1. Shea Langeliers, Athletics: 1,414,697
  2. Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays: 837,289
  3. Dillon Dingler, Tigers: 484,290
  4. Adley Rutschman, Orioles: 434,433
  5. Ryan Jeffers, Twins: 386,486

First Base

  1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: 1,458,461
  2. Ben Rice, Yankees: 882,772
  3. Munetaka Murakami, White Sox: 741,065
  4. Nick Kurtz, Athletics: 595,412
  5. Pete Alonso, Orioles: 380,136

Second Base

  1. Ernie Clement, Blue Jays: 2,054,130
  2. Ezequiel Duran, Rangers: 531,182
  3. Jose Altuve, Astros: 456,242
  4. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees: 419,777
  5. Travis Bazzana, Guardians: 388,507

Shortstop

  1. Bobby Witt Jr., Royals: 1,701,407
  2. Andrés Giménez, Blue Jays: 894,926
  3. Kevin McGonigle, Tigers: 460,075
  4. Jeremy Peña, Astros: 357,049
  5. Colson Montgomery, White Sox: 352,828

Third Base

  1. Junior Caminero, Rays: 1,310,879
  2. Kazuma Okamoto, Blue Jays: 1,282,884
  3. Miguel Vargas, White Sox: 633,675
  4. Josh Jung, Rangers: 471,452
  5. José Ramírez, Guardians: 415,813

Outfield

  1. Aaron Judge, Yankees: 1,788,499
  2. Mike Trout, Angels: 1,735,051
  3. Byron Buxton, Twins: 1,106,264
  4. Cody Bellinger, Yankees: 1,067,622
  5. Julio Rodríguez, Mariners: 819,514
  6. Randy Arozarena, Mariners: 793,017

Designated Hitter

  1. Yordan Alvarez, Astros: 1,974,459
  2. George Springer, Blue Jays: 806,225
  3. Yandy Díaz, Rays: 459,371
  4. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees: 290,711
  5. Samuel Basallo, Orioles: 211,232

National League

Catcher

  1. Drake Baldwin, Braves: 1,755,768
  2. Will Smith, Dodgers: 1,290,090
  3. J.T. Realmuto, Phillies: 829,868
  4. William Contreras, Brewers: 667,752
  5. Hunter Goodman, Rockies: 224,944

First Base

  1. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers: 1,779,538
  2. Matt Olson, Braves: 1,421,095
  3. Bryce Harper, Phillies: 1,143,481
  4. Jake Bauers, Brewers: 446,051
  5. Alec Burleson, Cardinals: 365,251

Second Base

  1. Ozzie Albies, Braves: 972,537
  2. Bryson Stott, Phillies: 801,006
  3. Brice Turang, Brewers: 739,111
  4. Hyeseong Kim, Dodgers: 659,500
  5. Luis Arraez, Giants: 614,164

Shortstop

  1. CJ Abrams, Nationals: 1,192,774
  2. Mookie Betts, Dodgers: 1,161,221
  3. Elly De La Cruz, Reds: 879,876
  4. Trea Turner, Phillies: 736,372
  5. Otto Lopez, Marlins: 445,451

Third Base

  1. Max Muncy, Dodgers: 1,933,390
  2. Alec Bohm, Phillies: 804,309
  3. Austin Riley, Braves: 572,816
  4. Nolan Arenado, D-backs: 556,009
  5. Nick Gonzales, Pirates: 439,412

Outfield

  1. Andy Pages, Dodgers: 1,518,451
  2. Brandon Marsh, Phillies: 1,256,874
  3. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves: 1,216,288
  4. Michael Harris II, Braves: 1,059,921
  5. Teoscar Hernández, Dodgers: 1,043,541
  6. Juan Soto, Mets: 947,033

Designated Hitter

  1. Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers: 2,310,735
  2. Kyle Schwarber, Phillies: 1,540,202
  3. Dominic Smith, Braves: 599,893
  4. Christian Yelich, Brewers: 378,996
  5. Iván Herrera, Cardinals: 232,891

How to Vote for the MLB All-Star Game

Fans can vote up to five times per 24-hour period at MLB.com, on all 30 club sites or on the MLB app. Phase 1 voting closes June 25 at noon ET. The 2026 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard airs July 14 on FOX.

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