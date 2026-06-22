2026 MLB All-Star Ballot Second Update: Clement Leads AL, Ohtani Leads All

The Blue Jays' Ernie Clement has surged to the top of the American League in the second update of the 2026 MLB All-Star ballot, overtaking the Angels' Mike Trout, the Yankees' Aaron Judge and the Astros' Yordan Alvarez, who led the AL in the first update.

Clement now has 2,054,130 votes, the second-highest total of any player in either league and a lead of nearly 80,000 over Alvarez in the AL. The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani remains the overall leader with 2,310,735 votes, the only player past 2 million and on pace to top all of baseball in All-Star balloting for the first time in his career.





The 2026 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard is July 14 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and will air live on FOX and be streamed on FOX One. Phase 1 voting closes Thursday, June 25 at noon ET. Fans can vote up to five times per 24-hour period at MLB.com, on all 30 club sites or on the MLB app. The top two vote-getters at each position and the top six outfielders advance to Phase 2, which opens June 29.

Here's a look at the current vote totals, position by position, for the AL and NL.

American League

Catcher

Shea Langeliers, Athletics: 1,414,697 Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays: 837,289 Dillon Dingler, Tigers: 484,290 Adley Rutschman, Orioles: 434,433 Ryan Jeffers, Twins: 386,486

First Base

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: 1,458,461 Ben Rice, Yankees: 882,772 Munetaka Murakami, White Sox: 741,065 Nick Kurtz, Athletics: 595,412 Pete Alonso, Orioles: 380,136

Second Base

Ernie Clement, Blue Jays: 2,054,130 Ezequiel Duran, Rangers: 531,182 Jose Altuve, Astros: 456,242 Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees: 419,777 Travis Bazzana, Guardians: 388,507

Shortstop

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals: 1,701,407 Andrés Giménez, Blue Jays: 894,926 Kevin McGonigle, Tigers: 460,075 Jeremy Peña, Astros: 357,049 Colson Montgomery, White Sox: 352,828

Third Base

Junior Caminero, Rays: 1,310,879 Kazuma Okamoto, Blue Jays: 1,282,884 Miguel Vargas, White Sox: 633,675 Josh Jung, Rangers: 471,452 José Ramírez, Guardians: 415,813

Outfield

Aaron Judge, Yankees: 1,788,499 Mike Trout, Angels: 1,735,051 Byron Buxton, Twins: 1,106,264 Cody Bellinger, Yankees: 1,067,622 Julio Rodríguez, Mariners: 819,514 Randy Arozarena, Mariners: 793,017

Designated Hitter

Yordan Alvarez, Astros: 1,974,459 George Springer, Blue Jays: 806,225 Yandy Díaz, Rays: 459,371 Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees: 290,711 Samuel Basallo, Orioles: 211,232

National League

Catcher

Drake Baldwin, Braves: 1,755,768 Will Smith, Dodgers: 1,290,090 J.T. Realmuto, Phillies: 829,868 William Contreras, Brewers: 667,752 Hunter Goodman, Rockies: 224,944

First Base

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers: 1,779,538 Matt Olson, Braves: 1,421,095 Bryce Harper, Phillies: 1,143,481 Jake Bauers, Brewers: 446,051 Alec Burleson, Cardinals: 365,251

Second Base

Ozzie Albies, Braves: 972,537 Bryson Stott, Phillies: 801,006 Brice Turang, Brewers: 739,111 Hyeseong Kim, Dodgers: 659,500 Luis Arraez, Giants: 614,164

Shortstop

CJ Abrams, Nationals: 1,192,774 Mookie Betts, Dodgers: 1,161,221 Elly De La Cruz, Reds: 879,876 Trea Turner, Phillies: 736,372 Otto Lopez, Marlins: 445,451

Third Base

Max Muncy, Dodgers: 1,933,390 Alec Bohm, Phillies: 804,309 Austin Riley, Braves: 572,816 Nolan Arenado, D-backs: 556,009 Nick Gonzales, Pirates: 439,412

Outfield

Andy Pages, Dodgers: 1,518,451 Brandon Marsh, Phillies: 1,256,874 Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves: 1,216,288 Michael Harris II, Braves: 1,059,921 Teoscar Hernández, Dodgers: 1,043,541 Juan Soto, Mets: 947,033

Designated Hitter

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers: 2,310,735 Kyle Schwarber, Phillies: 1,540,202 Dominic Smith, Braves: 599,893 Christian Yelich, Brewers: 378,996 Iván Herrera, Cardinals: 232,891

How to Vote for the MLB All-Star Game

Fans can vote up to five times per 24-hour period at MLB.com, on all 30 club sites or on the MLB app. Phase 1 voting closes June 25 at noon ET. The 2026 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard airs July 14 on FOX.