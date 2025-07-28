Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Odds: Blue Jays Surge Up Board To Win AL Pennant Published Jul. 29, 2025 11:31 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Toronto Blue Jays are on an absolute heater.

They've currently got the best record in MLB.

They've won eight of their last 11, and their odds to win the AL Pennant have surged up the board as a result. At BetMGM, the Blue Jays opened at +2500 to take the AL. Last week, they were +750.

Now, they're sitting at +425.

As a matter of fact, their 8-3 record since the All-Star break makes them the best moneyline team in the league during this time frame.

Let's look at some of Toronto's other odds at BetMGM as of July 28:

Can the Blue Jays eventually win the AL Pennant?

Blue Jays to be Team With Most Regular Season Wins

+700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

To Make Playoffs

Yes: -5000 (bet $10 to win $10.20 total)

No: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

To Win American League East

-325 (bet $10 to win $13.08 total)

ALCS Division of Winning Team

AL East: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

World Series

+1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

World Series Division of Winning Team

AL East: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

World Series League of Winning Team

American: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

So should bettors consider backing Toronto?

According to FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar, the Blue Jays' biggest need to be competitive down the stretch is "pitching, pitching, pitching." But it will be up to Toronto's execs to make some bold moves before the MLB trade deadline.

"Mark Shapiro (team president) and Ross Atkins (general manager) are under pressure to win now with the surging Blue Jays in 2025; at the very least make the postseason, while pushing to win a playoff series.

"If the front office doesn't go all-in now [before the MLB trade deadline] then when?"

Thosar also believes Toronto has a chance to at least win the AL East.

"Even though the Yankees led the AL East by seven games at the end of May, they gave up that lead to the Blue Jays by the start of July," Thosar noted.

"It’s a strong turnaround from last year, when the Blue Jays finished the 2024 season in the AL East basement. This will be a tight race worth keeping an eye on (and getting the popcorn ready) down the stretch."

