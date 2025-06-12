Major League Baseball 2025 MLB odds: Bettors backing Detroit Tigers to win AL Pennant Published Jun. 13, 2025 11:17 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With their 44-25 record, the Detroit Tigers are currently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball, sitting atop the standings in the AL Central.

And with all the success Detroit has had so far this season, bettors have taken note.

At BetMGM, the Tigers' odds to win the World Series opened at +4000. So a $10 bet on Opening Day would have pocketed $410 total if the Tigers end up winning the Fall Classic.

They're now all the way down to +800, where a $10 bet would only win $90 total.

But there's more.

In World Series futures at BetMGM, the Tigers have the third-highest ticket at 8.2%, behind the Dodgers (14.1%) and the Phillies (9.3%).

In the AL Central, they're the heavy favorites at -600, but also have the highest ticket (32.7%) and the highest handle (39.5%).

When it comes to the team with the shortest odds to win the AL pennant, that's the Yankees at +200. But it's the Tigers with the highest ticket (24%), the highest handle (23.6%) and the team that is BetMGM's biggest liability.

Let's take a closer look at Detroit's odds at BetMGM as of June 12.

Tigers to have most regular-season wins: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

World Series: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

To win AL: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

To win AL Central: -550 (bet $10 to win $11.82 total)

AL Cy Young winner

Tarik Skubal: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)

AL MVP winner

Tarik Skubal: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal is looking to win back-to-back Cy Young awards.

So are the Tigers really worth backing, after barely sneaking into the 2024 postseason with an 86-76 record?

FOX Sports MLB writer Rowan Kavner is "starting to believe," and that's largely because of Spencer Torkelson.

"[He] looks primed for a career year for a team that desperately needed more infield pop from somewhere," Kavner wrote. "I don't think this is a top-five team, but I do think this is a top-10 team and the best club in the AL Central."

FOX Sports' Deesha Thosar echoed a similar sentiment.

"The Tigers look like the real deal, especially because they're the only team in the AL Central with a positive run differential," she noted. "Detroit's only legitimate threat to win the division is Cleveland, and even then, the way the Tigers are playing right now, I'm expecting them to enjoy another trip to the postseason.

"The Tigers have a top-10 offense in baseball in terms of wRC+, and if they can sustain that level of dominance on both sides of the ball, then they might just have a deeper playoff run in their bones."

