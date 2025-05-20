Major League Baseball 2025 MLB All-Star Game: Voting, leaders, how it works Published Jun. 3, 2025 2:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Voting for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game begins on Wednesday, June 4th at 12 p.m. ET. Check out everything you need to know about voting this year, including dates, how it works and results.

MLB All-Star Voting Dates

Phase 1 - June 4 to June 26

Phase 2 - June 30 to July 2

Phase 1

Phase 1 of voting includes fan voting for players they want to see play in the All-Star Game began and will run through June 26 at noon. In Phase 1, fans can vote on which players they'd like to see start at each position (except for the outfield, where fans can pick three players) in the American and National Leagues. They can do so up to five times every 24 hours.

Pitchers are excluded from fan voting. Player ballots and the commissioner's office will determine the pitchers and bench players selected for the All-Star Game.

Shortly after Phase 1 ends on June 26, the top two vote-getters at each position (plus six outfielders) will be revealed. The top overall vote-getter in each league will be named a starter for this year's All-Star Game, while the rest of the starting spots will be determined during Phase 2.

Phase 2

Phase 2 begins at noon on June 30. In Phase 2, fans will get to vote between the top two (or six, in the case of the outfield spots) vote-getters and pick the starting player at each position in both leagues. Phase 2 will end July 2 at 12 p.m. ET, and the winners will be revealed later that same day. Fans can submit their votes on MLB.com (1 time per day), the MLB's mobile app or at any of the 30 MLB stadiums.

How many players are on the All-Star teams?

34 players will be on each MLB All-Star team. This includes 20 position players and 12 pitchers. Here's how the roster breaks down:

Fan vote - 9 players

Player vote - 16 players

Commissioner's Office - 8 players

Final vote - one player

2025 MLB All-Star Game

Continuing the usual tradition, New York Yankees manager Stephen Vogt will manage the American League squad after winning last season's AL pennant, while Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will manage the National League squad after winning last year's NL pennant.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, home of the Atlanta Braves, on Tuesday, July 15. The game will be broadcast live on FOX for the 26th time.

