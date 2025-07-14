Major League Baseball 2025 MLB All-Star Game MVP Odds: Can Ohtani, Judge Win For First Time? Published Jul. 14, 2025 1:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

MLB All-Star Game MVP isn't as prestigious as regular-season MVP — but it's still a nice accolade for the trophy case.

The Midsummer Classic is set for Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta. Will the two biggest names in the sport finally bring home their first piece of hardware from the All-Star showcase (8 p.m. ET, FOX)? Let's check out the odds at Fanduel Sportsbook as of July 14.

2025 All-Star Game MVP

Shohei Ohtani: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Aaron Judge: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Ronald Acuna Jr.: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Cal Raleigh: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Pete Crow-Armstrong: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Fernando Tatis Jr.: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Freddie Freeman: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)

Manny Machado: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)

Ketel Marte: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)

Bobby Witt Jr.: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

If you look at the most recent winners of the All-Star Game MVP, there are some names that might shock both true baseball and casual fans.

Last year it was Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran. The year before, it was Rockies catcher Elias Diaz.

Both Duran and Diaz were making their All-Star debuts and have not made it back to the game.

Prior to those two, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton won in 2022 and Blue Jays slugger Vladdy Guerrero Jr. won in 2021, both star names.

There are two superstars, however, that have yet to win ASG MVP: Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge.

Ohtani, a five-time All-Star, won AL MVP in 2021 and 2023, and NL MVP last season. Judge, a seven-time All-Star, won AL MVP in 2022 and 2024.

Last season, Ohtani hit a three-run homer, while Judge went 0-for-2. However, the AL won the game, creating a blockade from Ohtani likely winning MVP.

