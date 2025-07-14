Major League Baseball
2025 MLB All-Star Game MVP Odds: Can Ohtani, Judge Win For First Time?
Major League Baseball

2025 MLB All-Star Game MVP Odds: Can Ohtani, Judge Win For First Time?

Published Jul. 14, 2025 1:18 p.m. ET

MLB All-Star Game MVP isn't as prestigious as regular-season MVP — but it's still a nice accolade for the trophy case.

The Midsummer Classic is set for Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta. Will the two biggest names in the sport finally bring home their first piece of hardware from the All-Star showcase (8 p.m. ET, FOX)? Let's check out the odds at Fanduel Sportsbook as of July 14.

2025 All-Star Game MVP 

Shohei Ohtani: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Aaron Judge: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Ronald Acuna Jr.: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Cal Raleigh: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Pete Crow-Armstrong: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Fernando Tatis Jr.: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Freddie Freeman: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)
Manny Machado: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)
Ketel Marte: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)
Bobby Witt Jr.: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

If you look at the most recent winners of the All-Star Game MVP, there are some names that might shock both true baseball and casual fans. 

Last year it was Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran. The year before, it was Rockies catcher Elias Diaz. 

Both Duran and Diaz were making their All-Star debuts and have not made it back to the game.

Prior to those two, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton won in 2022 and Blue Jays slugger Vladdy Guerrero Jr. won in 2021, both star names. 

There are two superstars, however, that have yet to win ASG MVP: Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge.

Ohtani, a five-time All-Star, won AL MVP in 2021 and 2023, and NL MVP last season. Judge, a seven-time All-Star, won AL MVP in 2022 and 2024.

Last season, Ohtani hit a three-run homer, while Judge went 0-for-2. However, the AL won the game, creating a blockade from Ohtani likely winning MVP. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLB All-Star Game: Building All-Time Lineups For All 30 Teams

2025 MLB All-Star Game: Building All-Time Lineups For All 30 Teams

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes