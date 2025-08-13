Major League Baseball
2025 AL East Odds: Can Yankees Catch Blue Jays, Red Sox?
Published Aug. 13, 2025 11:17 a.m. ET

Historically, and even in recent years, the AL East has belonged to the Yankees. 

But this season doesn't appear to be aligning itself with historical precedent.

Which squad is favored to win the AL East this season? Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 13, as well as what to know about the division. 

AL East winner

Blue Jays: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)
Yankees: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Red Sox: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Rays: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

What to know: All-time, the Yankees have won the division 21 times, including nine straight times from 1998 to 2006, and three times in the last six seasons, including last year (94-68). New York went on to lose to the Dodgers in five games in the World Series last season. This year has been an uneven one for New York so far, as it currently sits third in the division, behind the Blue Jays and the rival Red Sox. As of Aug. 13, Toronto has the second-best record in all of baseball to go along with a 4.5-game lead over Boston and a six-game lead over New York. Oddly enough, it has the third-best run differential in the division by a wide margin. 

The Blue Jays have only won the division six times since its inception (1969), and last won it in 2015 before losing in the ALCS. However, the previous two times Toronto claimed the AL East? Well, that resulted in back-to-back World Series titles in 1992 and 1993. 

Remaining matchups: The Blue Jays, Yankees and Red Sox all have three games remaining against each other.

