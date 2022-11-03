2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies, Game 5 live updates
The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
The series is even at 2-2 after Houston made history with a Game 4 no-hitter against Philly on Wednesday.
Justin Verlander is making his fourth start of the postseason and second in the World Series for the Astros. He previously gave up five runs on six hits and two walks over five innings in Houston's Game 1 loss.
On the other side, Noah Syndergaard is making his second start (fourth appearance) of the postseason for the Phillies. He was originally scheduled to pitch Game 3 but was bumped to Game 5 following Monday's postponement.
Here are the top plays from Game 5:
Astros vs. Phillies (Series tied 2-2)
Starting off with a bang!
The Astros jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, thanks to back-to-back big hits from José Altuve and Jeremy Peña.
