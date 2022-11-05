Major League Baseball
2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 6 top plays, live updates
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 6 top plays, live updates

1 hour ago

It could all come down to this! The Houston Astros, which are one game away from winning their second championship in six seasons, are battling the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The Astros hold a 3-2 series lead after narrowly defeating the Phillies 3-2 in Game 5 on Thursday. 

Framber Valdez will start on the mound for Houston on Saturday, while Zack Wheeler is set to start for Philly.

Here are the top moments from Game 6:

Phillies at Astros (HOU leads series 3-2)

Roster changes

Houston first baseman Yuli Gurriel will be out for the remainder of the World Series with a knee injury. The Astros have replaced him with a third catcher, Korey Lee, which allows them to DH Christian Vázquez. Trey Mancini will start in Gurriel's place.

Starting lineups

Game 6 magic 

The Astros have lost Game 6 in all three of their recent World Series appearances. Will their fortunes finally change, or will the Phillies stay alive?

Setting the stage

Stars like Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña and others showed up in style to Minute Maid Park — ready to put in work.

Stay tuned for updates!

