Major League Baseball 2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 6 top plays, live updates 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It could all come down to this! The Houston Astros , which are one game away from winning their second championship in six seasons, are battling the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series , exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The Astros hold a 3-2 series lead after narrowly defeating the Phillies 3-2 in Game 5 on Thursday.

Framber Valdez will start on the mound for Houston on Saturday, while Zack Wheeler is set to start for Philly.

Related: 2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's keys to Phillies-Astros Game 6

Here are the top moments from Game 6:

Phillies at Astros (HOU leads series 3-2)

Roster changes

Houston first baseman Yuli Gurriel will be out for the remainder of the World Series with a knee injury. The Astros have replaced him with a third catcher, Korey Lee, which allows them to DH Christian Vázquez. Trey Mancini will start in Gurriel's place.

Starting lineups

Game 6 magic

The Astros have lost Game 6 in all three of their recent World Series appearances. Will their fortunes finally change, or will the Phillies stay alive?

Setting the stage

Stars like Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña and others showed up in style to Minute Maid Park — ready to put in work.

Stay tuned for updates!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more