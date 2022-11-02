Major League Baseball
2022 World Series: Astros-Phillies Game 4 top plays, live updates
58 mins ago

The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Here are the top plays from Game 4:

Astros vs. Phillies (PHI leads series 2-1)

Scoreless first

Like the first two games of this series, neither team got on the board in the first inning. Only Yordan Alvarez reached safely after singling. 

Aaron Nola gets out of the jam

The Phillies starting pitcher allowed two of the first three batters to reach base in the top of the second inning. With runners on the corners and one out, Nola struck out Aledmys Diaz and Chas McCormick to end the inning.

Houston has gone 14 consecutive innings without scoring a run.

Quiet bats

We're scoreless through three innings in Philadelphia. Nola and Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier each struck out four batters, with the former surrendering two hits and the latter surrendering two walks.

Moreover, Nola threw 47 pitches through the third inning, while Javier threw 50 pitches.

Stay tuned for updates.

