2021 World Series: Astros even series vs. Braves with Game 2 romp

20 mins ago

The Atlanta Braves entered the World Series with a wave of momentum, and after Game 1, it didn't appear that they were slowing down.

But the Houston Astros were able to turn the tide in Game 2, busting things open by scoring four runs in the second inning to take control early on their way to a 7-2 victory.

Before the game, Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman spoke with Astros fans outside Minute Maid Park, giving them the stage to explain why neutral fans should get behind their team in this World Series.

Jake & Jordan ask Astros fans why we should root for Houston in the World Series on FOX
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman ask Houston Astros fans about Houston's cheating scandal and question why fans should root for the Astros over the Atlanta Braves in the World Series.

Now the Fall Classic heads to Atlanta all tied up.

Here are the best plays from Game 2 of the 2021 World Series.

Houston Astros 7, Atlanta Braves 2 (series tied 1-1)

First lead

Jose Altuve got the Astros' offense flowing early with a double to get into scoring position before Alex Bregman brought him home.

That resulted in the Astros' first lead of this World Series.

Even the score

The Astros' lead was short-lived, with the Braves tying the game in the top of the second inning thanks to a Travis d'Arnaud solo home run.

Astronomical inning

With runners on first and third base, Jose Siri brought the first of four Astros runs home with an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning.

That was followed by an RBI from Martín Maldonado as well as an error by the Braves to score two more for the Astros.

Maldonado then scored on an RBI single from Michael Brantley, giving the Astros a 5-1 lead.

Chipping away

In the top of the fifth, the Braves began to chip into their four-run deficit with an RBI single from Freddie Freeman to make it a 5-2 game.

Getting it back and more

In the bottom of the sixth, the Astros pushed their lead right back to four runs. An error by Ozzie Albies led to the Astros' score, giving Houston a 6-2 lead.

In the seventh, Altuve added more cushion with a solo home run. It was his 22nd career home run in the postseason, tying him with Bernie Williams for second-most all time.

This was the finishing touch for the Astros, who won 7-2 and tied the World Series 1-1.

