The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers visit the No. 4 Illinois Fighting Illini on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, at 6 p.m. ET from State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Western Kentucky has lost twice, both on the road and both by three points, at Tennessee Tech and Tulsa. Illinois lost at Texas Tech on Nov. 10 and has won four straight since, including a 99-78 win at Duke.

Western Kentucky beat George Washington 86-78 for its second straight win after the loss at Tulsa. Illinois beat Winthrop 133-83 , its fifth game of 100 or more points this season.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Illinois

When: Friday, November 27, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

TV: FS1

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Teagan Moore leads Western Kentucky at 19.6 points per game and has scored 22 in two of his last five games.

He shoots 51.1 percent from the field, scored 26 against Kentucky Wesleyan and had seven steals against George Washington. Illinois outrebounds opponents by 20.4 per game and scores 109.1 points per game, so Moore has to keep Western Kentucky within reach. The Hilltoppers' offense starts and ends with Moore, and he also pressures the ball on defense.

11 rebounds against Richmond on Nov. 20 stand as the best game for Armelo Boone, who averages 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for Western Kentucky.

He averages 9.1 points, scored 14 points with eight rebounds at Tennessee Tech and had 10 points against Campbellsville. Illinois leads the country at 46.6 rebounds per game, so Boone's work on the glass will be tested. Rebounding and playmaking from the guard spot are what Boone brings to Western Kentucky every night.

Stefan Vaaks scored 22 points against Winthrop and averages 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for Illinois.

He has made 16 3-pointers and shoots 45.8 percent from the field. Vaaks had 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists against Eastern Illinois. Western Kentucky allows a defensive rating of 91.9 and forces 12.4 steals per game, a test for a guard who turns it over 1.6 times per game. Illinois leans on Vaaks for perimeter shooting and playmaking.

46 points at Duke on Nov. 17 are the season high for Andrej Stojakovic, who averages 24.3 points and 5.0 rebounds for Illinois.

He shoots 58.4 percent from the field, scored 29 against Winthrop and 26 against Sam Houston, and has made 44 free throws. Western Kentucky allowed 97 points to Tennessee Tech, its high of the season, and Stojakovic will test a defense that has given up big numbers. Illinois scores more than any team in the country, and Stojakovic leads the Illini in scoring.

Western Kentucky vs. Illinois Odds