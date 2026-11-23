The Southern University Jaguars visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Nebraska is 6-0 after edging Butler 76-74 at home, while Southern University is 1-5 and coming off a 100-58 win over Louisiana Christian. Nebraska went 28-7 last season and Southern University went 17-17.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Southern University vs. Nebraska

When: Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

12 points at Minnesota on Nov. 12 mark the high for Justin Page, who averages 6.5 points and has made five 3-pointers for Southern University.

He shoots 41.7 percent from the field and scored six points against Louisiana Christian and seven against Drake. Nebraska averages 9.2 steals per game and Southern turns it over 18.8 times per game, so Page's 0.7 turnovers per game stand out. Southern leans on Page to take care of the ball against pressure.

Malek Abdelgowad shot 60.9% from the field for Southern last season.

He averaged 10.6 points for the Jaguars, more than double his output at UMass the year before. Abdelgowad scored as many as 21 points in a game and made 72.8% of his free throws. He has not played in Southern's first four games. Nebraska outrebounds opponents by 4.5 per game, and the Jaguars need his size inside after being outrebounded badly so far.

Pryce Sandfort has scored 22 or more points in three of his last five games and averages 20.0 points for Nebraska.

He shoots 56.2 percent from the field, has made 19 3-pointers and 19 free throws, and scored 25 against Providence and 14 against Butler. He also averages 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Southern has allowed 106 points to TCU and 91 to Minnesota and allows 83.2 points per game. Nebraska's offense runs through Sandfort on the wing.

17 points against both Butler and South Dakota give Damon Wilkinson 12.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for Nebraska.

He shoots 68.4 percent from the field, grabbed nine rebounds against South Dakota and scored 19 against Lindenwood. His 27 minutes against Butler were his most of the last five games. Southern averages 28.0 rebounds per game, a margin of minus 7.3 against opponents, and is outscored by 16.2 points per game. Wilkinson gives Nebraska efficient scoring and rebounding inside.

Southern University vs. Nebraska Odds