The Northeastern Huskies visit the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET from Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.

Northeastern opened 0-2, beat Harvard and Yale, then lost at Butler, Stonehill and Wisconsin. Northwestern started 3-0, lost three straight, then beat Dayton.

Northeastern lost 91-54 at Wisconsin on Nov. 25, its third straight loss after falling 95-82 at Stonehill and 84-77 at Butler. Northwestern ended its three-game losing streak with a 79-55 win over Dayton.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Northwestern

When: Friday, November 27, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, IL

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

A 21-point, seven-rebound game against Harvard on Nov. 10 is the high mark for Mike Loughnane, who averages 10.0 points and 3.9 assists for Northeastern.

He scored 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting at Stonehill on Nov. 21 and had five assists against Yale on Nov. 13 and at Virginia on Nov. 6. Northwestern is outrebounded by 5.3 per game and has a defensive rating of 107.3, so Loughnane will need to find his shot early. Northeastern counts on Loughnane to run the offense and score from the guard spot.

Jack Karasinski has made 13 3-pointers this season and averages 14.8 points for Northwestern.

He scored 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting against Dayton on Nov. 22 after totals of 7, 9 and 8 in the three games before it, and he shoots 48.9 percent from the field with 15 made free throws. Northeastern has a defensive rating of 123.6. Northwestern scored 47 and 53 points in two of its losses, so Karasinski's shooting carries real weight for the offense.

Northeastern vs. Northwestern Odds