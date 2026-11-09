How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. Washington: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils visit the Washington Huskies on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET from Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle.

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Mississippi Valley State went 3-30 last season, and Washington went 16-17 last season. This season, Mississippi Valley State is 0-1 and Washington is 1-0 as of Nov. 6.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. Washington

When: Monday, November 9, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, Seattle, WA

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Nineteen points and nine rebounds led Mississippi Valley State in its 84-57 loss at Oklahoma, and both came from Tymias Williams. The senior forward also had three steals and two blocks in 32 minutes.

He made half of his 14 shots from the field in his first game with the Delta Devils. Washington sent Colgate to the line 26 times in its opener. Mississippi Valley State needs him on the floor for another 30-plus minutes in Seattle.

Thirty-six minutes in the opener made Ryan Beasley Washington's most-used player, and he filled the box score with eight points, five rebounds and four assists. A pair of steals rounded out his first game with the Huskies.

The San Francisco transfer averaged 13.6 points there last season as a full-time starter. Oklahoma went 13-for-40 from 3-point range against Mississippi Valley State. His 3-point attempts are the thing to follow after he hit two in the opener.

Nikola Dzepina scored 27 points in Washington's 90-76 win over Colgate in his first start for the Huskies. He went 10-for-17 from the field and added seven rebounds. He also blocked two shots in 30 minutes and made six free throws.

He averaged 2.6 points in 14 games last season. Mississippi Valley State allowed 84 points at Oklahoma on Friday. Repeat production from him would give Washington a second scorer next to Lejuan Watts.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Washington Odds