The Georgetown Hoyas face the No. 7 Texas Longhorns on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California.

Georgetown and Texas both enter the holiday matchup undefeated at 6-0. The Hoyas have already picked up wins at Clemson (85-78) and against Maryland (86-74), while the Longhorns knocked off Baylor 75-72.

Georgetown beat Coppin State 84-60 in its last outing and has won every game this season by at least five points. Texas routed Southern Indiana 97-61, its fifth victory by 20 or more points, while outscoring the Screaming Eagles 72-16 in the paint.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Texas

When: Thursday, November 26, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego, CA

TV: FS1

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

A 29-point, 10-rebound effort against Coppin State is the latest big night for Vince Iwuchukwu, who averages 20.8 points and 9.2 rebounds for Georgetown. He shoots 75.9% from the field with 37 made free throws, adding 28 points and 13 rebounds against Delaware State and 20 points with 10 rebounds at Clemson.

Texas outrebounds opponents by 15.5 per game, so every board Iwuchukwu wants will be contested. Holding his ground on the glass keeps Georgetown's interior offense running against its toughest frontcourt test yet.

Isaiah Johnson's availability is worth tracking after he played only four minutes against Southern Indiana due to a glute strain. He averages 12.7 points and 2.8 assists with 10 made 3-pointers, highlighted by a 26-point outing against Baylor and 15 points, six assists and four steals against Southern Utah.

Georgetown averages 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game, putting a premium on clean perimeter ballhandling. If Johnson is cleared to go, his scoring and playmaking give Texas a steady backcourt complement to its frontcourt size.

Three straight double-doubles anchor Matas Vokietaitis' early run, including 26 points and 11 rebounds against Southern Utah and 20 points with 10 rebounds against Southern Indiana. He averages 20.7 points and 8.8 rebounds on 73.4% shooting from the field, with another 26-point outing against Grambling State.

Georgetown outrebounds opponents by 7.8 per game, setting up a physical battle around the rim. Winning his interior matchup lets Texas control second-chance points and dictate the pace in the paint.

Georgetown vs. Texas Odds