College Basketball
How to watch Chattanooga vs. Penn State
College Basketball

How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Penn State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Updated Nov. 5, 2026 10:31 a.m. ET

The Chattanooga Mocs visit the Penn State Nittany Lions on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at 6 p.m. ET from the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Penn State reshaped its backcourt with transfers, including Brant Byers from Miami (Ohio), Jay Rodgers from Central Connecticut State and Dasonte Bowen from St. Bonaventure. Chattanooga added forward Tyler Houser from Delaware.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Penn State

  • When: Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET
  • Where: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Chattanooga's top transfer averaged 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds at Delaware last season and made 38.3 percent of his 3-point attempts. The 6-foot-9 forward started all 26 games he played.

Penn State's 7-foot Ivan Juric is the size test inside, but Houser can pull him away from the basket with his shooting. He played 33.4 minutes per game last season and scored as many as 25 points in a game. Watch how often he pops out to the 3-point line.

Tate Darner averaged 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds for Chattanooga as a freshman last season, starting 18 of 30 games. The 6-foot-4 guard shot 37.9 percent from 3-point range.

Darner is Chattanooga's leading returning scorer, and Penn State's new guards will see plenty of him on the perimeter. He scored as many as 18 points in a game and played 27.5 minutes a night. He shot 45.1 percent from the field overall. His shooting against a bigger Penn State backcourt is the matchup to watch.

Penn State's top newcomer averaged 14.2 points in 33 starts at Miami (Ohio) last season and made 39.2 percent of his 3-point attempts. The 6-foot-8 wing scored as many as 27 points in a game.

Byers gives Penn State a tall shooter on the wing, which can stretch Chattanooga's defense. He also averaged 4.1 rebounds and shot 47.8 percent from the field in 30.9 minutes per game. Penn State also returns forward Josh Reed, who averaged 11.5 points last season. Against a Chattanooga frontcourt that will chase him off the arc, his 39.2 percent three-point shooting is the stretch threat that opens driving lanes for Rodgers.

Jay Rodgers averaged 6.9 assists per game at Central Connecticut State last season, and the 6-foot-3 guard started 28 of 30 games. He added 11.0 points and shot 36.2 percent from 3-point range.

Rodgers' passing gives Penn State a true playmaker to feed Byers and Josh Reed. Chattanooga will have to keep him out of the lane, and he scored as many as 21 points in a game. Rodgers began his career at New Orleans before moving to Central Connecticut State. Count his assists before halftime.

Chattanooga vs. Penn State Odds

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