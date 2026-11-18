The Cal State Fullerton Titans visit the No. 7 UCLA Bruins on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at 10:30 p.m. ET from Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

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Cal State Fullerton lost 102-78 at San Diego State, then won its next two, 87-85 at South Dakota on Nov. 7 and 101-71 on Nov. 12, to get to 2-1.

UCLA is 4-0 after opening with an 84-75 win over Arizona and beating Long Beach State 105-66 on Nov. 16.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Cal State Fullerton vs. UCLA

When: Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Joshua Ward is averaging 20.7 points, 7.0 assists and 6.7 rebounds for Cal State Fullerton through three games.

He had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the win at South Dakota on Nov. 7. Ward averaged 14.5 points last season, so he is up 6.2 points per game. He had 12 assists in the 101-71 win on Nov. 12, and he will have to create against a No. 7 Bruins team at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA's Trent Perry is averaging 12.8 points and 6.0 assists and shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point range.

He scored 21 points and made all 11 of his free throws in the win at Arizona on Nov. 2. Perry averaged 12.7 points last season and shot 87.4 percent at the line. He also had 11 assists against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 11, and he should have room against a Titans team that gave up 102 points at San Diego State.

Averaging 15.5 points and 7.0 rebounds for UCLA, Eric Dailey Jr. is shooting 53.2 percent from the field.

He scored a season-high 25 points against Long Beach State on Nov. 16 and had 13 in the win over Arizona on Nov. 2. Dailey averaged 11.3 points last season and shot 49.0 percent from the field. He also averages 2.8 assists per game, so he can find teammates from the post. He will look to score inside against Cal State Fullerton.

Cal State Fullerton vs. UCLA Odds