The Butler Bulldogs face the No. 24 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at 12 p.m. ET at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Butler is 3-2 after an 89-64 win over Western Carolina on Nov. 17. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14.6 times per game, a problem against an opponent built on takeaways.

Nebraska is 5-0 after a 73-47 win over South Dakota on Nov. 18. The Cornhuskers average 9.4 steals per game, so Butler's ball security is the first thing to watch.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Butler vs. Nebraska

When: Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, IL

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Asim Djulovic leads Butler with 16.0 points per game and has made 15 of 28 3-pointers while starting all five games. He shoots 57.1% from the field and had 17 points and eight rebounds in the Nov. 17 win over Western Carolina.

Djulovic has also made 13 of 21 shots inside the arc and 9 of 11 free throws this season. Nebraska holds opponents to 60.8 points per game, and Butler needs his perimeter shooting to break down that defense.

Butler's offense runs through Eduardo Klafke, who leads the team with 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He averages 15.0 points, has made all 18 of his free throws and had six assists in the Nov. 17 win over Western Carolina.

Klafke pressures the ball against a Nebraska team that turns it over 12.2 times per game. Every steal he adds gives Butler a possession before the Cornhuskers can set their defense, and those transition chances are the Bulldogs' clearest route to easy baskets.

Pryce Sandfort is averaging 21.2 points per game and is shooting 43.6% from 3-point range for Nebraska. He scored 22 points on 11-of-19 shooting in the Nov. 18 win over South Dakota.

Sandfort has also made 17 of 18 free throws, leads Nebraska with 2.0 steals per game and plays 30.8 minutes a night. Butler gives up 73.0 points per game, so the Bulldogs need a plan for him before they can slow a Nebraska offense that scores 88.4.

Nebraska's leading rebounder at 5.0 per game, Damon Wilkinson comes off the bench to shoot 71.4% from the field and average 12.0 points. He had 17 points and nine rebounds in the Nov. 18 win over South Dakota.

Wilkinson has also made 16 of 19 free throws in 17.6 minutes per game. Butler pulls down 38.0 rebounds per game, so every board Wilkinson wins off the bench keeps Nebraska from falling behind on the glass.

Butler vs. Nebraska Odds