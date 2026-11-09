How to Watch Boston University vs. Northwestern: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Boston University Terriers visit the Northwestern Wildcats on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET from Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.

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Boston University went 17-17 last season, and Northwestern went 15-19 last season. This season, Boston University is 2-0 and Northwestern is 2-0 as of Nov. 6.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Boston University vs. Northwestern

When: Monday, November 9, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, IL

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Twelve made field goals on 20 attempts have Sam Hughes scoring 14.5 points a night for Boston University. He scored 15 in the 93-85 win over Northeastern and followed with 14 at Brown. The sophomore forward has started both games.

That is up from nine points a game last season, and he also has two blocks. Northwestern has held opponents to 41-for-103 shooting from the field. Finishing inside against that defense is how he keeps his run of double-figure nights going.

Azmar Abdullah opened with 21 points against Northeastern, then scored seven in the 72-67 win at Brown. He has made nine of his 10 free-throw attempts and played 35 minutes in the opener. The junior has started both games for an unbeaten team.

His scoring has jumped from 8.3 points a game last season. Northwestern's opponents have gone 12-for-47 from 3-point range. Ball security is the thing to track after he gave it away six times in two games.

Northwestern's sophomore guard has 18 assists and 43 points through two games. Jake West handed out 12 assists against Binghamton and scored 23 against Stony Brook. He has committed five turnovers.

He averaged 5.3 points last season, so the jump is the biggest early story on this roster. He played 38 minutes against Stony Brook and is 9-for-10 at the free-throw line. Boston University allowed 85 points to Northeastern in its opener. Northwestern's half-court offense runs through his decisions.

Boston University vs. Northwestern Odds