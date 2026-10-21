Men's College Basketball Conference Realignment In 2026-27, Explained
The Pac-12 is back, and now features one of the most historic men's basketball programs. Hawaii won the Big West, and then left the conference. Utah State did the same, finishing its Mountain West tenure on a high note.
Ahead of the 2026-27 men's college basketball season, 26 teams changed conferences. Nine mid-major leagues welcomed in new teams, and saw others leave, while the Power Four remained the same.
But two seasons ago, UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington joined the Big Ten; Arizona, ASU, Utah and Colorado went to the Big 12; and Stanford and Cal became members of the ACC. Then in 2025, five more mid-major teams changed conferences.
Now, ahead of the 2026-27 season, let's do it again.
It's crucial to keep up with these alterations because the winner of each conference earns an automatic NCAA Tournament bid. So, here's a look at who came, who went and who remained in each NCAA men's basketball conference.
Mark Few and Gonzaga won 23 West Coast Conference regular-season titles before moving to the Pac-12 ahead of the 2026-27 season. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Additions: Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State (from Mountain West), Gonzaga (West Coast Conference), Texas State (Sun Belt)
Holdovers: Washington State, Oregon State
Losses: None
Erin Ganot and Hawaii won the 2026 Big West tournament championship before moving to the Mountain West. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
Additions: Hawaii and UC Davis (Big West), Texas El Paso (Conference USA)
Holdovers: Air Force, Grand Canyon, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming
Losses: Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State
Additions: Southern Utah and Utah Tech (WAC)
Holdovers: Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Weber State
Losses: Sacramento State
Additions: Tennessee Tech (Ohio Valley)
Holdovers: Chattanooga, Citadel, Eastern Tennessee State, Furman, Mercer, Samford, University of North Carolina-Greensboro, Western Carolina, Wofford, Virginia Military Institute
Losses: None
Kyle Getter is entering his first season as Cal Baptist head coach as the program prepares for its first season in the Big West Conference. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)
Additions: Sacramento State (Big Sky), Cal Baptist, Utah Valley (WAC)
Holdovers: Cal Poly, Cal State Bakersfield, Cal State Fullerton, Cal State Northridge, Long Beach State, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, UC Santa Barbara, UC San Diego
Losses: Hawaii, UC Davis
Additions: Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, West Georgia (from the ASUN), Little Rock (Ohio Valley)
Holdovers: Abilene Christian, Tarleton State, UT Arlington
Losses: Cal Baptist, Utah Valley, Southern Utah, Utah Tech
Carson Johnson averaged 20.1 points per game in his sophomore year at Denver to lead the Summit League. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Additions: Denver (Summit League)
Holdovers: Loyola Marymount, Pacific, Pepperdine, Portland, Saint Mary's San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Seattle
Losses: Gonzaga
Additions: Louisiana Tech (Conference USA)
Holdovers: Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana Lafayette, Louisiana Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Mississippi, Troy
Losses: Texas State
Additions: Northern Illinois
Holdovers: Cleveland State, Detroit Mercy, Green Bay, IU Indy, Milwaukee, Northern Kentucky, Oakland, Purdue Fort Wayne, Robert Morris, Wright State, Youngstown State
Losses: None
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