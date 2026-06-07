Tyrell Hatton Outlasts Jon Rahm in Thrilling Finish for Second LIV Golf Victory

Tyrrell Hatton came to Valderrama a new father and leaves it a champion. The Englishman carded a final-round 70 to finish at 11-under par and claim victory at LIV Golf Andalucía 2026, his first LIV Golf title since Nashville in 2024.

Hatton was 2-over through 12 holes but made clutch birdies on the 13th, 16th and 17th to hold off a charging Jon Rahm and seal the win at Real Club Valderrama.

"To be honest, I thought no matter how today went, I'm still going to be home tonight, and I'll walk into a crying newborn, and I'll be doing nappies tonight," Hatton said. "That was going to happen regardless. I'm really excited to get home to Emily and our little girl."

Teammate Jon Rahm gave him every reason to look over his shoulder.

The Legion XIII captain produced the round of the day — a 4-under 67— to finish at 9-under and take sole possession of second place. It was exactly the kind of Sunday charge the home crowd had hoped to see, and for a stretch it looked as though the gap might close entirely.

"Obviously, I had a fantastic week myself, and very happy for Tyrrell to have just become a father just over two weeks ago and having his little girl and being a proud girl dad," Rahm said. "As good as he is, if someone is going to beat me, there's very few people I'll be happy for, and he's one of them. It was very well earned and happy that he on and help the team as well."

The two Legion XIII teammates finishing 1-2 on the leaderboard was enough to deliver the team title as well, with Legion XIII finishing 7-under for the tournament to claim their second consecutive team victory at Valderrama. It was a dominant week for the team on both fronts, and a result that moves them to second in the team standings.

"Feels really good," Rahm added. "Obviously this type of golf course suits us. Ball striking is all of our strengths, and on a golf course like this one, it was exactly what was demanded of you. Clearly, we did well."

Abraham Ancer was the week's quiet achiever, closing with a 3-under 68 to finish alone in third at 8-under — the best result of his LIV Golf season.

Sergio Garcia gave everything he had. The Fireballs GC captain carded a closing 70 to finish fourth at 7-under, never quite able to bridge the gap to Hatton. Garcia's week at his beloved Valderrama was, in many ways, a perfect encapsulation of what he means to this place.

He was consistent and composed throughout. Garcia now has 18 top-10 finishes from his 19 professional starts at this venue — a record of consistency at a single course that is almost without parallel in the sport.

The Open Championship qualifying story had a late twist. Thomas Detry, who had been in the driver's seat for much of the week, stumbled to a closing 74 to fall back to T5 at 5-under. It was enough to hand Joaquin Niemann the reprieve he needed.

The Torque GC captain finished the week at 3-over but was able to hold on to the LIV Golf Open Championship exemption as he sits third in the standings behind Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.

LIV Golf Andalucía Final Leaderboard

1. Tyrrell Hatton (-10)

2. Jon Rahm (-9)

3. Abraham Ancer (-8)

4. Sergio Garcia (-7)

T-5. Dustin Johnson (-5)

T-5. Thomas Detry (-5)

T-5. David Puig (-5)

T-5. Cameron Smith (-5)

9. Bubba Watson (-4)

10. Anirban Lahiri