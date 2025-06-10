LIV Golf Meet the 14 LIV Golf players competing at 2025 U.S. Open Updated Jun. 11, 2025 11:36 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 U.S. Open takes place this week at storied Oakmont Country Club. Crushers GC Captain Bryson DeChambeau is the defending champion after his thrilling victory at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2024.

Meet the 14 LIV Golf players in the field.

Josele Ballester

Fireballs GC

Spain

U.S. OPEN NOTES

Making his third major start and first U.S. Open start

Earned exemption into U.S. Open via 2024 U.S. Amateur win

Made professional debut at LIV Golf Virginia after joining Fireballs GC

U.S. OPEN HISTORY

Starts: 0

Best Finish: 0

Top 10s: 0

Cuts Made: 0

Rounds Played: 0

Low Round: 0

Scoring Average: 0

Richard Bland

Cleeks GC

England

U.S. OPEN NOTES

Won the 2024 U.S. Senior Open to earn exemption into 2025 U.S. Open

Was tied for lead through 36 holes of 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

Making his 11th career start in a major

U.S. OPEN HISTORY

Starts: 3

Best Finish: T43 (2019)

Top 10s: 0

Cuts Made: 2

Rounds Played: 8

Low Round: 67

Scoring Average: 72.50

Jinichiro Kozuma

Iron Heads GC

Japan

U.S. OPEN NOTES

Earned exemption via Final Qualifying result in Japan

Making his 3rd career start in a major and first since 2022

Recently returned from back injury after missing first 5 LIV Golf events of 2025

U.S. OPEN HISTORY

Starts: 1

Best Finish: MC (2022)

Top 10s: 0

Cuts Made: 0

Rounds Played: 2

Low Round: 76

Scoring Average: 76.50

Marc Leishman

Ripper GC

Australia

U.S. OPEN NOTES

Earned exemption via Final Qualifying result in Rockville, Maryland

Played in 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, finishing T18

Making his 45th career start in a major; has six top 10s

U.S. OPEN HISTORY

Starts: 11

Best Finish: T14 (2022)

Top 10s: 0

Cuts Made: 7

Rounds Played: 36

Low Round: 68

Scoring Average: 72.94

Carlos Ortiz

Torque GC

Mexico

U.S. OPEN NOTES

Earned exemption via Final Qualifying result in Dallas, Texas

Played in 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, shot 76-76

Making his 10th career start in a major and first since 2023 U.S. Open

U.S. OPEN HISTORY

Starts: 4

Best Finish: T52 (2019)

Top 10s: 0

Cuts Made: 1

Rounds Played: 10

Low Round: 70

Scoring Average: 73.70

Bryson Dechambeau

Crushers GC Captain

USA

U.S. OPEN NOTES

Reigning U.S. Open champ after win last year at Pinehurst No. 2

Seeking to become first back-to-back U.S. Open champ since Brooks Koepka (2017-18)

Finished T15 at Oakmont in just his second U.S. Open start

U.S. OPEN HISTORY

Starts: 10

Best Finish: 1 (2020, 2024)

Top 10s: 2

Cuts Made: 8

Rounds Played: 36

Low Round: 67

Scoring Average: 71.39

Tyrrell Hatton

Legion XIII

England

U.S. OPEN NOTES

Making his 41st start and 36th consecutive start in a major

Exempt via top 60 position in world rankings

Was in top 10 after each of the first three rounds last year in Pinehurst

U.S. OPEN HISTORY

Starts: 8

Best Finish: T6 (2018)

Top 10s: 1

Cuts Made: 5

Rounds Played: 26

Low Round: 67

Scoring Average: 72.19

Dustin Johnson

4Aces GC Captain

USA

U.S. OPEN NOTES

Won U.S. Open the last time it was played in Oakmont (2016), shooting 4 under

Has owned or shared the lead after eight of his 62 career rounds at the U.S. Open

Making his 64th career start in a major, with two wins

U.S. OPEN HISTORY

Starts: 17

Best Finish: 1 (2016)

Top 10s: 7

Cuts Made: 15

Rounds Played: 62

Low Round: 64

Scoring Average: 71.50

Brooks Koepka

Smash GC Captain

USA

U.S. OPEN NOTES

Last player to win back-to-back U.S. Opens (2017/Erin Hills, 2018/Shinnecock Hills)

Seeking to become 14th player to win six or more majors

Making 45th career start in a major

U.S. OPEN HISTORY

Starts: 11

Best Finish: 1 (2017, 2018)

Top 10s: 5

Cuts Made: 10

Rounds Played: 42

Low Round: 66

Scoring Average: 70.67

Phil Mickelson

HyFlyers GC Captain

USA

U.S. OPEN NOTES

Seeking to win his first U.S. Open to complete the career grand slam

Making his 128th start in a major, with six victories

Played in two previous U.S. Opens at Oakmont (T47 in 1994, MC in 2007

U.S. OPEN HISTORY

Starts: 33

Best Finish: 2 (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2013)

Top 10s: 10

Cuts Made: 26

Rounds Played: 118

Low Round: 66

Scoring Average: 72.51

Joaquin Niemann

Torque GC Captain

Chile

U.S. OPEN NOTES

Earned first LIV Golf exemption for U.S. Open as 2025 points leader through 7 events

Playing in his 25th major; has missed just one major since the 2020 PGA

Comes off his best major result, a T8 at PGA Championship in May

U.S. OPEN HISTORY

Starts: 5

Best Finish: T23 (2021)

Top 10s: 0

Cuts Made: 4

Rounds Played: 18

Low Round: 68

Scoring Average: 71.17

Jon Rahm

Legion XIII Captain

Spain

U.S. OPEN NOTES

Making his 35th career major start, with two wins, including 2021 U.S. Open

Has shot 69 in each of his last five opening rounds at U.S. Open

Made his first U.S. Open start at Oakmont in 2016, finishing T23

U.S. OPEN HISTORY

Starts: 8

Best Finish: 1 (2021)

Top 10s: 3

Cuts Made: 6

Rounds Played: 28

Low Round: 67

Scoring Average: 70.21

Patrick Reed

4Aces GC

USA

U.S. OPEN NOTES

Making his 44th career major start, with one win and 8 top-10s

Exempt via top 60 position in world rankings

Competed in 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont (MC)

U.S. OPEN HISTORY

Starts: 10

Best Finish: 4 (2018)

Top 10s: 1

Cuts Made: 9

Rounds Played: 38

Low Round: 65

Scoring Average: 71.55

Cameron Smith

Ripper GC Captain

Australia

U.S. OPEN NOTES

Making his 32nd consecutive start in a major, with one win

Competed in 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont (T59)

Only Australian player to win a major since 2016 (2022 Open Championship)

U.S. OPEN HISTORY

Starts: 9

Best Finish: 4 (2015, 2023)

Top 10s: 2

Cuts Made: 7

Rounds Played: 30

Low Round: 67

Scoring Average: 72.10

This piece is courtesy of LIV Golf Staff in partnership with LIV Golf .

