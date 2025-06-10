Meet the 14 LIV Golf players competing at 2025 U.S. Open
The 2025 U.S. Open takes place this week at storied Oakmont Country Club. Crushers GC Captain Bryson DeChambeau is the defending champion after his thrilling victory at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2024.
Meet the 14 LIV Golf players in the field.
Josele Ballester
Fireballs GC
Spain
U.S. OPEN NOTES
- Making his third major start and first U.S. Open start
- Earned exemption into U.S. Open via 2024 U.S. Amateur win
- Made professional debut at LIV Golf Virginia after joining Fireballs GC
U.S. OPEN HISTORY
Starts: 0
Best Finish: 0
Top 10s: 0
Cuts Made: 0
Rounds Played: 0
Low Round: 0
Scoring Average: 0
Richard Bland
Cleeks GC
England
U.S. OPEN NOTES
- Won the 2024 U.S. Senior Open to earn exemption into 2025 U.S. Open
- Was tied for lead through 36 holes of 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines
- Making his 11th career start in a major
U.S. OPEN HISTORY
Starts: 3
Best Finish: T43 (2019)
Top 10s: 0
Cuts Made: 2
Rounds Played: 8
Low Round: 67
Scoring Average: 72.50
Jinichiro Kozuma
Iron Heads GC
Japan
U.S. OPEN NOTES
- Earned exemption via Final Qualifying result in Japan
- Making his 3rd career start in a major and first since 2022
- Recently returned from back injury after missing first 5 LIV Golf events of 2025
U.S. OPEN HISTORY
Starts: 1
Best Finish: MC (2022)
Top 10s: 0
Cuts Made: 0
Rounds Played: 2
Low Round: 76
Scoring Average: 76.50
Marc Leishman
Ripper GC
Australia
U.S. OPEN NOTES
- Earned exemption via Final Qualifying result in Rockville, Maryland
- Played in 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, finishing T18
- Making his 45th career start in a major; has six top 10s
U.S. OPEN HISTORY
Starts: 11
Best Finish: T14 (2022)
Top 10s: 0
Cuts Made: 7
Rounds Played: 36
Low Round: 68
Scoring Average: 72.94
Carlos Ortiz
Torque GC
Mexico
U.S. OPEN NOTES
- Earned exemption via Final Qualifying result in Dallas, Texas
- Played in 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, shot 76-76
- Making his 10th career start in a major and first since 2023 U.S. Open
U.S. OPEN HISTORY
Starts: 4
Best Finish: T52 (2019)
Top 10s: 0
Cuts Made: 1
Rounds Played: 10
Low Round: 70
Scoring Average: 73.70
Bryson Dechambeau
Crushers GC Captain
USA
U.S. OPEN NOTES
- Reigning U.S. Open champ after win last year at Pinehurst No. 2
- Seeking to become first back-to-back U.S. Open champ since Brooks Koepka (2017-18)
- Finished T15 at Oakmont in just his second U.S. Open start
U.S. OPEN HISTORY
Starts: 10
Best Finish: 1 (2020, 2024)
Top 10s: 2
Cuts Made: 8
Rounds Played: 36
Low Round: 67
Scoring Average: 71.39
Tyrrell Hatton
Legion XIII
England
U.S. OPEN NOTES
- Making his 41st start and 36th consecutive start in a major
- Exempt via top 60 position in world rankings
- Was in top 10 after each of the first three rounds last year in Pinehurst
U.S. OPEN HISTORY
Starts: 8
Best Finish: T6 (2018)
Top 10s: 1
Cuts Made: 5
Rounds Played: 26
Low Round: 67
Scoring Average: 72.19
Dustin Johnson
4Aces GC Captain
USA
U.S. OPEN NOTES
- Won U.S. Open the last time it was played in Oakmont (2016), shooting 4 under
- Has owned or shared the lead after eight of his 62 career rounds at the U.S. Open
- Making his 64th career start in a major, with two wins
U.S. OPEN HISTORY
Starts: 17
Best Finish: 1 (2016)
Top 10s: 7
Cuts Made: 15
Rounds Played: 62
Low Round: 64
Scoring Average: 71.50
Brooks Koepka
Smash GC Captain
USA
U.S. OPEN NOTES
- Last player to win back-to-back U.S. Opens (2017/Erin Hills, 2018/Shinnecock Hills)
- Seeking to become 14th player to win six or more majors
- Making 45th career start in a major
U.S. OPEN HISTORY
Starts: 11
Best Finish: 1 (2017, 2018)
Top 10s: 5
Cuts Made: 10
Rounds Played: 42
Low Round: 66
Scoring Average: 70.67
Phil Mickelson
HyFlyers GC Captain
USA
U.S. OPEN NOTES
- Seeking to win his first U.S. Open to complete the career grand slam
- Making his 128th start in a major, with six victories
- Played in two previous U.S. Opens at Oakmont (T47 in 1994, MC in 2007
U.S. OPEN HISTORY
Starts: 33
Best Finish: 2 (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2013)
Top 10s: 10
Cuts Made: 26
Rounds Played: 118
Low Round: 66
Scoring Average: 72.51
Joaquin Niemann
Torque GC Captain
Chile
U.S. OPEN NOTES
- Earned first LIV Golf exemption for U.S. Open as 2025 points leader through 7 events
- Playing in his 25th major; has missed just one major since the 2020 PGA
- Comes off his best major result, a T8 at PGA Championship in May
U.S. OPEN HISTORY
Starts: 5
Best Finish: T23 (2021)
Top 10s: 0
Cuts Made: 4
Rounds Played: 18
Low Round: 68
Scoring Average: 71.17
Jon Rahm
Legion XIII Captain
Spain
U.S. OPEN NOTES
- Making his 35th career major start, with two wins, including 2021 U.S. Open
- Has shot 69 in each of his last five opening rounds at U.S. Open
- Made his first U.S. Open start at Oakmont in 2016, finishing T23
U.S. OPEN HISTORY
Starts: 8
Best Finish: 1 (2021)
Top 10s: 3
Cuts Made: 6
Rounds Played: 28
Low Round: 67
Scoring Average: 70.21
Patrick Reed
4Aces GC
USA
U.S. OPEN NOTES
- Making his 44th career major start, with one win and 8 top-10s
- Exempt via top 60 position in world rankings
- Competed in 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont (MC)
U.S. OPEN HISTORY
Starts: 10
Best Finish: 4 (2018)
Top 10s: 1
Cuts Made: 9
Rounds Played: 38
Low Round: 65
Scoring Average: 71.55
Cameron Smith
Ripper GC Captain
Australia
U.S. OPEN NOTES
- Making his 32nd consecutive start in a major, with one win
- Competed in 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont (T59)
- Only Australian player to win a major since 2016 (2022 Open Championship)
U.S. OPEN HISTORY
Starts: 9
Best Finish: 4 (2015, 2023)
Top 10s: 2
Cuts Made: 7
Rounds Played: 30
Low Round: 67
Scoring Average: 72.10
