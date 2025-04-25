LIV Golf LIV Golf Mexico City: Ripper GC pulls ahead of Crushers GC after Round 2 Published Apr. 26, 2025 11:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

MEXICO CITY – Crushers GC Captain Bryson DeChambeau is arguably golf's biggest hitter. Ripper GC Captain Cameron Smith is arguably the sport's best putter. On Sunday at LIV Golf Mexico City, they'll face off for the first time in the final group of a LIV Golf final round.

DeChambeau, thanks to a birdie at the par-3 18th Saturday, grabbed a one-shot lead over Smith. Both shot matching 5-under 66s while playing together during Saturday's second round, a precursor to what promises to be a dramatic and entertaining finish at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

And if that wasn't enough, the third member of the final threesome is Torque GC Captain Joaquin Niemann, the current season-long points leader. Niemann is three shots off the lead and tied for the low round of the day Saturday with a 7-under 64.

"Hopefully Bryson and I and Joaco can put on a good show," said Smith.

Having spent 18 holes together on Saturday, and with 18 more set for Sunday, DeChambeau (13 under) and Smith (12 under) left no doubt how impressed they are with each other's biggest strengths inside the ropes.

"It's scary when he gets on the greens," DeChambeau said. "Whenever he gets on the greens, I'm like, well, that's a one-putt. Pretty awesome to watch him putt."

"I wish I could drive the ball like him," Smith said. "I often wonder how much better of a golfer I would be if I could drive the ball like him."

Added DeChambeau: "Playing in the final group tomorrow will be a lot of fun. We're going to go after it."

DeChambeau and Smith are each seeking their first LIV Golf individual titles since 2023 when they combined to win four consecutive events near the end of the season. Since then, DeChambeau has made 19 LIV Golf regular-season starts without a win; Smith's drought is at 20.

Fortunately, they've enjoyed success from a team perspective, with the Crushers winning the 2023 Team Championship and the Rippers winning last year, with both teams also collecting multiple regular-season trophies. The Rippers, looking for their second consecutive win after last month's victory in Miami, own a two-shot lead over the Crushers, with Torque GC and Legion XIII tied for third.

While DeChambeau did win the U.S. Open last year for his second career major, Smith has made 33 starts worldwide since his last victory. Both are extremely hungry for an individual LIV Golf champagne celebration on Sunday.

"I'm trying to win every week," said DeChambeau, who also led after 36 holes in Miami before finishing solo fifth. "Sometimes I don't bring my best game, but I'm giving it my all and attempting my best every single time I show up and put a peg in the ground. Tomorrow is going to be no different."

Said Smith, who is playing in the final group for the first time since his 2023 win in Bedminster: "Being in contention tomorrow and today was so much fun. It's been a while for me to be at the top of the leaderboard, so I'm really enjoying it."

TEAM SCORES

LIV Golf's new scoring format this season now involves all four scores now counting in every round in the team competition. Here are the results and scores for each team after Saturday's Rd. 2 of LIV Golf Mexico City.

1. RIPPER GC -24 (Smith 66, Jones 67, Herbert 71, Leishman 71; Rd. 2 score: -9)

2. CRUSHERS GC -22 (DeChambeau 66, Casey 69, Howell III 71, Lahiri 71; Rd. 2 score: -7)

T3. TORQUE GC -19 (Niemann 64, Muñoz 65, Ortiz 68, Pereira 72; Rd. 2 score: -15)

T3. LEGION XIII -19 (Surratt 64, Hatton 67, Rahm 69, McKibbin 70; Rd. 2 score: -14)

5. 4ACES GC -18 (Johnson 66, Varner III 67, Pieters 69, Reed 70; Rd. 2 score: -12)

6. SMASH GC -12 (Gooch 68, McDowell 70, Koepka 71, Kokrak 72; Rd. 2 score: -3)

7. STINGER GC -5 (Schwartzel 66, Grace 67, Burmester 68, Oosthuizen 73; Rd. 2 score: -10)

8. MAJESTICKS GC +1 (Westwood 67, Stenson 69, Poulter 74, Horsfield 77; Rd. 2 score: +3)

9. CLEEKS GOLF CLUB +3 (Bland 66, Kaymer 69, Kjettrup 73, Meronk 75; Rd. 2 score: -1)

10. FIREBALLS GC +4 (Ancer 69, Puig 70, Masaveu 73, Garcia 74; Rd. 2 score: +2)

11. RANGEGOATS GC +7 (Uihlein 71, Watson 71, Catlin 73, Wolff 77; Rd. 2 score: +8)

12. HYFLYERS GC +8 (Mickelson 69, Tringale 73, Ogletree 74, Steele 74; Rd. 2 score: +6)

13. IRON HEADS GC +27 (Lee 69, Na 72, Kozuma 74, Jang 85; Rd. 2 score: +16)

Wild Cards: C. Lee 74, Kim 77

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf .

