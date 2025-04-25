LIV Golf LIV Golf Mexico City: Legion XIII has strong Round 3 to rally for the win Published Apr. 27, 2025 10:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Some of the LIV Golf League's biggest names put on a show down the stretch in the final round of LIV Golf Mexico City, but it was Joaquin Niemann who ultimately claimed the individual title on Sunday at Club de Golf Chapultepec, while Legion XIII held on to win the team title.

Torque GC captain Niemann started the round two shots behind leader Bryson DeChambeau, but he charged up the leaderboard on Championship Sunday to finish at 16 under and claim his third victory in six events this season.

Playing in the final group with DeChambeau and Cameron Smith, Niemann carded seven birdies and only a single bogey for a final-round, 6-under 65. The victory keeps him firmly in the lead for the season-long individual championship race, in which he finished runner-up last season to Jon Rahm.

Niemann finished three shots ahead of Ripper GC's Lucas Herbert, who came out of nowhere with a final-round, 10-under 61 — tying the course record in the process, and DeChambeau, who carded a 70 on Sunday.

Legion XIII won the team competition despite starting the day five shots off the lead held by Ripper GC, but they made up ground quickly and eventually finished at 28 under, holding off Ripper GC (26 under), who finished second, and 4Aces GC (21 under), who rounded out the podium in third.

Captain Rahm (68), Tyrrell Hatton (68), Caleb Surratt (69) and Tom McKibbin (70) combined for Legion XIII's second win of the 2025 season and sixth overall team title since their inception at the beginning of 2024. The victory also moved Legion XIII to first place in the season-long team standings, jumping ahead of Fireballs GC, who had been in the driver's seat for most of the season.

It's a quick turnaround for LIV Golf, with the global golf league immediately heading to the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in South Korea for LIV Golf Korea, April 2-4.

TEAM SCORES

LIV Golf's new scoring format this season now involves all four scores now counting in every round in the team competition. Here are the final results and scores for each team after Sunday's Round 3 of LIV Golf Mexico City.

1. LEGION XIII -28 (Hatton 68, Rahm 68, Surratt 69, McKibbin 70; Rd. 3 score: -9)

2. RIPPER GC -26 (Herbert 61, Smith 72, Leishman 74, Jones 75; Rd. 3 score: -2)

3. TORQUE GC -21 (Niemann 65, Muñoz 67, Ortiz 73, Pereira 77; Rd. 3 score: -2)

4. 4ACES GC -20 (Johnson 67, Pieters 68, Reed 72, Varner III 75; Rd. 3 score: -2)

5. CRUSHERS GC -15 (DeChambeau 71, Howell III 73, Lahiri 73, Casey 74; Rd. 3 score: +7)

6. SMASH GC -6 (Gooch 70, McDowell 71, Koepka 74, Kokrak 74; Rd. 3 score: +6)

7. STINGER GC -5 (Schwartzel 68, Oosthuizen 70, Grace 72, Burmester 74; Rd. 3 score: E)

8. FIREBALLS GC +4 (Puig 67, Masaveu 71, Ancer 72, Garcia 74; Rd. 3 score: E)

9. RANGEGOATS GC +5 (Watson 67, Uihlein 70, Catlin 71, Wolff 74; Rd. 3 score: -2)

10. HYFLYERS GC +9 (Steele 69, Ogletree 71, Mickelson 72, Tringale 73; Rd. 3 score: +1)

11. CLEEKS GOLF CLUB +14 (Bland 69, Kjettrup 71, Meronk 76; Kaymer 79; Rd. 3 score: +11)

12. MAJESTICKS GC +15 (Horsfield 71, Stenson 74, Poulter 75, Westwood 78; Rd. 3 score: +14)

13. IRON HEADS GC +25 (Kozuma 65, Jang 72, Na 72, Lee 73; Rd. 3 score: -2)

