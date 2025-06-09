LIV Golf
How to watch LIV Golf Dallas 2025: Schedule, start time, TV channels, tee times, streaming

Published Jun. 27, 2025 8:56 a.m. ET

LIV Golf now heads to Maridoe Golf Club in Carrolton, Texas. Keep reading for more information on dates, times, how to watch LIV Golf Dallas and more (all times Eastern). 

When is LIV Golf Dallas?

The ninth event of the LIV Golf 2025 season tees off on Friday, June 27th and is played until Sunday, June 29th, 2025. 

LIV Golf Virginia: Final Round Highlights | LIV on FOX

Where is LIV Golf Dallas being played?

LIV Golf Dallas will be played at the Maridoe Golf Club in Carrolton, Texas.

How can I watch LIV Golf Dallas? What channel will it be on?

The LIV Golf Dallas tournament will be broadcast on FS1, FOX, FBN, and the FOX Sports App. Here's how you can watch each round:

What are the LIV Golf Dallas Tee Times?

  • Round 1: Friday, June 27th at 12:05 p.m. ET
  • Round 2: Saturday, June 28th at 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Round 3: Sunday, June 29th at 1:05 p.m. ET

How can I stream LIV Golf Dallas?

The LIV Golf Dallas tournament will be available for streaming on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.

Who is playing at LIV Golf Dallas?

Bryson DeChambeau returns to Dallas to seek his first-ever win on home soil. Joaquin Niemann will also look to win a fourth tournament in five events, fresh off a win in Virginia.

Check out our guide on how to watch all LIV Golf events.

Everything To Know For LIV Golf Dallas: Can Bryson DeChambeau Deliver At Home?

