How to watch LIV Golf Andalucia 2025: Schedule, start time, TV channels, tee times, streaming

LIV Golf now heads to Real Club Valderram in Spain. Keep reading for more information on dates, times, how to watch and more (all times Eastern).

When is LIV Golf Andalucia?

The tenth event of the LIV Golf 2025 season tees off on Friday, July 11th and is played until Sunday, July 13th, 2025.

Where is LIV Golf Andalucia being played?

LIV Golf Andalucia will be played at the Real Club Valderram in Spain.

How can I watch LIV Golf Andalucia? What channel will it be on?

The LIV Golf Andalucia tournament will be broadcast on FS1, FOX, and the FOX Sports App. Here's how you can watch each round:

Round 1 (Friday, July 11th) - 7 a.m. ET (FS2)

Round 2 (Saturday, July 12th) - 7 a.m. ET (FS1)

Round 2 (Saturday, July 12th) - 9 a.m. ET (FOX)

Round 3 (Sunday, July 13th) - 6:30 a.m. ET (FS1)

What are the LIV Golf Andalucia Tee Times?

Round 1: Friday, July 11th at 7:05 a.m. ET

Round 2: Saturday, July 12th at 7:05 a.m. ET

Round 3: Sunday, July 13th at 6:35 a.m. ET

How can I stream LIV Golf Andalucia?

The LIV Golf Andalucia tournament will be available for streaming on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com .

Who is playing at LIV Golf Andalucia?

LIV Golf’s biggest names are teeing it up in Andalucía, including Spain native Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, fresh off his PGA Championship triumph. Joaquin Niemann enters in red-hot form with three wins in his last four events, while Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka bring major-winning pedigree to the field. Season champion Talor Gooch and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson round out a star-studded lineup.

