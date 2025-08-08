PGA Tour
2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship tee times, pairing, featured groups for Friday's Round 2
Published Aug. 8, 2025 8:59 a.m. ET
The FedEx St. Jude Championship continues today at 8:20 a.m. ET. Akshay Bhatia will start the round with the outright lead after a blistering -8 opening round. Check out the complete list of tee times for the second round of the St. Jude Championship - all times Eastern.
Second Round Featured Groups
- 9 a.m.: Xander Schauffele , Aldrich Potgieter
- 10:35 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler , Sepp Straka
- 11:40 a.m.: Jordan Spieth , Wyndham Clark
Second Round Tee Times
Tee No. 1
- 8:20 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Max Greyserman
- 8:30 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai
- 8:40 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Bud Cauley
- 8:50 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Jake Knapp
- 9:00 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Aldrich Potgieter
- 9:10 a.m. – Michael Kim, Jason Day
- 9:20 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Ryan Gerard
- 9:30 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover
- 9:40 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Patrick Cantlay
- 9:55 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Collin Morikawa
- 10:05 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre
- 10:15 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Corey Conners
- 10:25 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10:35 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka
- 10:45 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Mackenzie Hughes
- 10:55 a.m. – Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
- 11:05 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Emiliano Grillo
- 11:15 a.m. – Matti Schmid
- 11:30 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, J.T. Poston
- 11:40 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark
- 11:50 a.m. – Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:00 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12:10 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy
- 12:20 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry
- 12:30 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12:40 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Sungjae Im
- 12:50 p.m. – Sam Burns, Justin Rose
- 1:05 p.m. – Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:15 p.m. – Cameron Young, Shane Lowry
- 1:25 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy
- 1:35 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Harris English
- 1:45 p.m. – Russell Henley, Justin Thomas
- 1:55 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Patrick Rodgers
- 2:05 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Davis Riley
- 2:15 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis
