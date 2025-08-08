PGA Tour 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship tee times, pairing, featured groups for Friday's Round 2 Published Aug. 8, 2025 8:59 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The FedEx St. Jude Championship continues today at 8:20 a.m. ET. Akshay Bhatia will start the round with the outright lead after a blistering -8 opening round. Check out the complete list of tee times for the second round of the St. Jude Championship - all times Eastern.

Second Round Featured Groups

Second Round Tee Times

Tee No. 1

8:20 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Max Greyserman

8:30 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Aaron Rai

8:40 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Bud Cauley

8:50 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Jake Knapp

9:00 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Aldrich Potgieter

9:10 a.m. – Michael Kim, Jason Day

9:20 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Ryan Gerard

9:30 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover

9:40 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Patrick Cantlay

9:55 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Collin Morikawa

10:05 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre

10:15 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Corey Conners

10:25 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Tommy Fleetwood

10:35 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka

10:45 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Mackenzie Hughes

10:55 a.m. – Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

11:05 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Emiliano Grillo

11:15 a.m. – Matti Schmid

11:30 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, J.T. Poston

11:40 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark

11:50 a.m. – Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia

12:00 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:10 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy

12:20 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry

12:30 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Jacob Bridgeman

12:40 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Sungjae Im

12:50 p.m. – Sam Burns, Justin Rose

1:05 p.m. – Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

1:15 p.m. – Cameron Young, Shane Lowry

1:25 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

1:35 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Harris English

1:45 p.m. – Russell Henley, Justin Thomas

1:55 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Patrick Rodgers

2:05 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Davis Riley

2:15 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis

