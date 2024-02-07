PGA Tour 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from field Updated Feb. 7, 2024 12:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

While most sports fans' eyes will be on the NFL this weekend, one of the most entertaining tournaments on the PGA Tour — The Waste Management Phoenix Open — continues its long-standing tradition of being played on Super Bowl weekend.

The field is loaded with stars, which should make for a competitive tournament from start to finish. The event is usually the highest-attended tournament of the year, and the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale has become one of golf's most iconic.

The par-3, 162-yard 16th hole — described as a "party hole" — is one of the shortest holes on the tour. Spectators are allowed to boo golfers, and if someone sinks a hole-in-one, fans celebrate by tossing beers into the air.

This weekend, the odds of a hole-in-one on that hole are set at -110.

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

Scottie Scheffler is the two-time defending champ at the Waste Management Open, and, like most other recent tournaments, he is the favorite to win this year's event at +500.

Justin Thomas (+1000) and Max Homa (+1600) hold the second- and third-best odds of winning the tournament, respectively.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

ODDS & FIELD

Scottie Scheffler: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Justin Thomas: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Max Homa: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Jordan Spieth: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Sam Burns: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Wyndham Clark: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Byeong Hun An: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)

Min Woo Lee: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

J.T. Poston: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Matt Fitzpatrick: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

Sungjae Im: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340)

OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

Justin Thomas +1100

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

I know there are some big names in this week's event, but I can see a dark horse making some noise. Long shots have dominated in 2024, so hopefully, we get a piece of that this weekend.

Most of my bets this week are based on course history. Here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on:

Jordan Spieth +2000

Sahith Theegala +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4500

Rickie Fowler +6500

IF YOU ARE FEELING LUCKY

Troy Merritt +60000

