College Football
College Football
Wisconsin vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11
Published Nov. 14, 2026 12:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Wisconsin Badgers travel to College Park to kick off against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday in a Week 11 college football matchup on FS1.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Wisconsin vs. Maryland at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14.
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Moneyline
- Maryland: +260
- Wisconsin: -325
Spread
- Maryland +8.5: -110
- Wisconsin -8.5: -110
Over/Under
- Over 43.5: -105
- Under 43.5: -115
From FOX Sports Research:
- Maryland quarterback Malik Washington has the fifth-most passing yards in the Big Ten this season with 2,058.
- This will be the sixth meeting between Wisconsin and Maryland. The Badgers have won four of the five previous games, but the Terrapins won the most recent one, in 2025.
- Freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins made his season debut last week against Rutgers, throwing for 241 yards and three touchdowns and earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Wisconsin
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: SECU Stadium, College Park, MD
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