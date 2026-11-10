Wisconsin vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11

The Wisconsin Badgers travel to College Park to kick off against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday in a Week 11 college football matchup on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Wisconsin vs. Maryland at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Wisconsin @ Maryland Odds

Moneyline

Maryland: +260

Wisconsin: -325

Spread

Maryland +8.5: -110

Wisconsin -8.5: -110

Over/Under

Over 43.5: -105

Under 43.5: -115

Wisconsin @ Maryland Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Maryland quarterback Malik Washington has the fifth-most passing yards in the Big Ten this season with 2,058.

This will be the sixth meeting between Wisconsin and Maryland. The Badgers have won four of the five previous games, but the Terrapins won the most recent one, in 2025.

Freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins made his season debut last week against Rutgers, throwing for 241 yards and three touchdowns and earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

The Pick Under 43.5

How to Watch Maryland vs. Wisconsin