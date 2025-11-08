Wisconsin Rides Defense to Skid-Snapping, Upset Win Over No. 24 Washington

Wisconsin kicker Nathanial Vakos made a tie-breaking 32-yard field goal late in the third quarter, and linebacker Mason Posa led a dominant defensive effort as the Badgers snapped a six-game skid by upsetting No. 24 Washington on Saturday, 13-10.

Wisconsin (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) had lost 11 straight games against Power Four opponents before winning this one as a 10½-point underdog, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wisconsin’s victory came two days after athletic director Chris McIntosh announced that Luke Fickell would remain the Badgers’ coach beyond this season. The Badgers gave Fickell his first victory over an AP Top 25 team after 10 straight losses against ranked opponents.

The Badgers withstood an injury to QB Danny O’Neil, who was making his first start since Sept. 13 but got carted off the field in the first quarter. At the end of a 21-yard keeper, O’Neil started limping and then went down and clutched his right leg.

Freshman Carter Smith took over for Wisconsin in his college debut and went 3 of 12 for 8 yards passing, though he rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown. Wisconsin won on a day when its leading passer was punter Sean West, who threw a 24-yard completion on a fake punt attempt.

Wisconsin's offense did just enough to help out a defense that pushed Washington (6-3, 3-3, No. 23 College Football Playoff) around all day. Washington’s only touchdown came on Denzel Boston’s 1-yard grab of a Demond Williams Jr. pass after Anthony Ward’s blocked punt gave the Huskies first-and-goal from the 1.

Smith scored the tying touchdown in the third quarter on a 2-yard run after Posa sacked Williams, stripped the ball from him and recovered a fumble at Washington’s 7-yard line.

Williams was sacked again and the Huskies committed two false starts on their next series, leading to a punt that enabled Wisconsin to start its next series at Washington’s 36. That favorable field position led to Vakos’ second field goal of the day with 1:58 left in the third.

Wisconsin preserved its lead when Ben Barten blocked Grady Gross’ 50-yard field-goal attempt with 10:43 remaining. The Huskies' final chance ended when Posa sacked Williams on a fourth-and-6 play from Washington's 41 with 1:08 remaining.

Fans from the student section poured onto the Camp Randall Stadium field as the final seconds ticked away.

Washington, which had entered the Top 25 this week for the first time this season, struggled throughout a second half that was played in the rain with temperatures in the 30s.

Star running back Jonah Coleman was limited to 2 yards on five carries before injuries sidelined him. Washington also played much of the game without starting center Landen Hatchett and right tackle Drew Azzopardi.

A moment of silence was held before the game to honor Washington women's soccer goalkeeper Mia Hamant, who died Thursday at the age of 21 after a battle with kidney cancer.

