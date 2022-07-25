College Football Who will be this season's college football breakout player? 2 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022-23 college football season is right around the corner, and one can't help but wonder which players are on the verge of stardom.

We recently took a look at which squads boast the best offenses and the best defenses, but we're switching gears and diving into which players are primed for a breakout season.

Let's take a look at a few top candidates.

Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan

The featured and most formidable part of Michigan's offense last season was its ground game. Running backs Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins formed a potent 1-2 punch. With the latter now in the NFL, the Wolverines need another running back to emerge. That player is Edwards.

Although he provided a small sample size (35 carries), Edwards was highly efficient in the run and pass game last season. He finished with 174 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Edwards also had 20 receptions, 265 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. If he answers the bell, it'll help Michigan build on its 2021 Big Ten Championship.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Yes, Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be quarterback CJ Stroud's No. 1 target in the passing game next season. With that said, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave's moving on to the NFL opens the door for someone such as Harrison to become an integral part of Ohio State's passing attack.

As a depth piece, Harrison, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison, finished last season with 11 receptions, 139 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. With a larger role on the horizon, he is sure to get more targets and have a more impactful role in the Buckeyes' offense. Harrison is one of a handful of players who must make a jump for Ohio State to get back on top in the Big Ten.

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami

When D'Eriq King went down a month into the 2021 season, Van Dyke wowed the college scene. The 6-foot-4 quarterback's arm kept the Hurricanes competitive, as he flashed the potential to be a Heisman Trophy finalist down the road. Van Dyke finished the season with 2,931 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and one rushing touchdown while completing 62.3% of his passes.

Furthermore, Van Dyke won 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year honors and helped Miami defeat a ranked Pittsburgh Panthers team, led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, on the road. Van Dyke may be the best quarterback in the ACC next season.

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Dart got starting reps at USC last season, but a regime change (Lincoln Riley's becoming head coach) and a top-flight quarterback transfer (Caleb Williams) changed his situation. Now, Dart is at Ole Miss, where coach Lane Kiffin seeks a way to replace Matt Corral's 2021 impact and production. Dart is a viable candidate to do as such.

In the six games he appeared in last season, Dart performed admirably. He totaled 1,353 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, five interceptions and two rushing touchdowns while completing 61.9% of his passes. Going up against esteemed SEC schools such as Alabama, Texas A&M and Auburn could bring out the best in Dart.

Korey Foreman, DL, USC

USC is one of the biggest stories in the sport this season. Riley is the head coach, Williams followed him from Oklahoma, and electric receiver Jordan Addison transferred to the university. Keep an eye on Foreman, though.

Foreman flashed some pass rush potential and the ability to be a quality starter last season. He finished 2021 with 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Foreman is a prime candidate to replace some of the pass rushing that Drake Jackson provided. While its new-look offense should lead the way, USC will need its defense to bounce back from a rough 2021 if they're going to compete for the College Football Playoff.

