Washington's Dillon Johnson expected to play against Michigan in title game Updated Jan. 3, 2024 6:05 p.m. ET

Following an injury scare, it looks like Washington will have its starting running back for the national title game.

Dillon Johnson is expected to be ready to play when the No. 2 Huskies take on No. 1 Michigan, head coach Kalen DeBoer told reporters on Wednesday. Johnson suffered a foot injury on Washington's final offensive play in its win over Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Monday.

"It’s just something he’s been working through for a couple months now," DeBoer said. "He played through it. There’s nothing above and beyond what’s happened in the past. Just kind of throughout the game he’ll reaggravate it, shake it off, and go back out and play. My thoughts are he’ll be ready to go."

Monday's title game is a quicker turnaround compared to many other title games in recent history, with both Washington and Michigan playing exactly a week after their wins in the semifinal. DeBoer noted that the team will have to "be smart with how we prepare," with Johnson's injury.

Johnson's injury nearly served as a major turning point in Monday's Sugar Bowl. He suffered the injury when he was tackled on a third-down run with 50 seconds left, forcing Washington to punt the ball back to Texas with a 37-31 lead. The injury forced the clock to stop, giving Texas a free timeout (it had none) and an opportunity to move the ball down the field before taking chances at the end zone.

The Longhorns ended up having four plays in the red zone in the final seconds of Monday's game, but the Huskies denied them from scoring a touchdown. Johnson watched the conclusion of the game as he was being carted off, celebrating after the final incomplete pass at the buzzer.

Johnson shared a message of thanks on social media on Wednesday.

"Thank you guys for all the Prayers," Johnson wrote. "I really appreciate all the love and support Go Dawgs!!"

Johnson, a senior who transferred from Mississippi State, has had a strong first season at Washington. He's rushed for 1,162 yards on 5.2 yards per carry and 16 touchdowns, helping him earn All-Pac-12 second-team honors. He didn't have the most efficient outing against Texas, rushing for 49 yards on 2.3 yards per carry, but he found the end zone twice in the win.

His best games were against USC on Nov. 4 (256 yards rushing with four touchdowns) and against Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game (152 yards rushing with two touchdowns).

DeBoer praised Johnson's rushing and pass-blocking abilities when he spoke with reporters on Wednesday.

"He’s just really established himself the second half of the season," DeBoer said, pointing to Johnson’s abilities as a runner and pass blocker.

"He’s a big piece … We have other guys that are ready to go if he’s not able to step out there. But I know he’s going to do everything he can [to play]."

