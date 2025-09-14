College Football Virginia Tech Fires Coach Brent Pry After Program’s 1st 0-3 Start Since 1987 Published Sep. 14, 2025 2:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Virginia Tech fired football coach Brent Pry on Sunday after the program stumbled to its first 0-3 start since 1987.

The school announced the move a day after the Hokies fell behind 31-0 on the way to a 45-26 home loss to Old Dominion.

In a statement, school president Tim Sands said the change was "necessary" due to on-field results described as "not acceptable" as Pry reached his fourth season.

"Blacksburg will always hold a special place in our hearts," Pry said in his own statement. "We leave with wonderful memories and lifelong friendships, and we will forever be cheering for the Hokies."

Offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery will serve as interim coach.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share