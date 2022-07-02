College Football
USC, UCLA 'can carry some weight' in Big Ten, Ohio State AD says USC, UCLA 'can carry some weight' in Big Ten, Ohio State AD says
College Football

USC, UCLA 'can carry some weight' in Big Ten, Ohio State AD says

3 hours ago

The two biggest college sports brands on the West Coast — USC and UCLA — are officially leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, the latest bombshell move to shake up the college football landscape.

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith didn't shy away from the opportunity to share specifics on how he thought the move would help the Buckeyes, saying that Ohio State could use some help "carrying" the conference. 

"For Ohio State, it frankly provides two other schools that can carry some weight," Smith said. "At the end of the day, Ohio State has been the program for the Big Ten over the years that has been at the top of the pyramid and has carried a significant amount of weight and value in the Big Ten.

"Now, we have two others who can contribute to that weight. I’m really excited about that. … That’s no disparagement to any school. It’s just reality."

Ohio State is the only program in the Big Ten to win a College Football Playoff game, including the first CFP national championship game in 2014. Ohio State is 93–11 since then, while USC is 70–41 and UCLA is 46–48 during that same time period — though neither California-based program has made a CFP appearance.

What does the Big Ten expansion mean for the schools, the conferences and the College Football Playoff? Some think college football is headed toward a pro model with two mega-conferences.

Regardless, it is a major blow for the Pac-12 Conference, which hasn't sent a team to the College Football Playoff since the 2016 Washington Huskies and has battled for relevancy in a Power Five landscape dominated by the SEC and Big Ten. The move also comes almost a year after Big 12 powers Texas and Oklahoma formally accepted invitations to join the SEC in 2025.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Michigan's recruiting woes don't concern Jim Harbaugh
College Football

Michigan's recruiting woes don't concern Jim Harbaugh

1 hour ago
Is USC, UCLA move pushing college football toward pro model?
College Football

Is USC, UCLA move pushing college football toward pro model?

1 day ago
What USC, UCLA to Big Ten means for schools, conferences, CFP
College Football

What USC, UCLA to Big Ten means for schools, conferences, CFP

2 days ago
USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12, joining Big Ten in 2024
College Football

USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12, joining Big Ten in 2024

2 days ago
What a Texas win over Alabama would mean for Big 12's CFP chances
College Football

What a Texas win over Alabama would mean for Big 12's CFP chances

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes