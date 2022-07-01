College Football
Is USC, UCLA move pushing college football toward pro model? Is USC, UCLA move pushing college football toward pro model?
College Football

Is USC, UCLA move pushing college football toward pro model?

2 hours ago

News that USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024 is just the latest development in what has come to be an ever-changing college football landscape.

The official announcement, which broke Thursday, is a major blow for the Pac-12 Conference, which hasn't sent a team to the College Football Playoff since the 2016 Washington Huskies and has battled for relevancy in a Power Five landscape dominated by the SEC and Big Ten. The move also comes almost a year after Big 12 powers Texas and Oklahoma formally accepted invitations to join the SEC in 2025. 

When it's all said and done, the Big Ten will have five football stadiums with capacities of 90,000 or more

On Friday's "The Herd," College Football Hall of Famer and FOX College Football Studio Analyst Matt Leinart, a former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, joined Joy Taylor to break down the news.

"I was shocked at the initial announcement, [but] I can't say that I'm surprised that it happened," he said. "I think when you look at the current landscape of college football [and] where it's going — Oklahoma and Texas really being that first domino last year to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to the SEC,' for their obvious reasons. USC being a massive national brand still despite kinda the lack of competitiveness on the field. It just was a no-brainer. … I'm not surprised that they made this move that will greatly benefit them and UCLA."

Matt Leinart on USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten

Matt Leinart on USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten
Leinart discusses the news of USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

Leinart went on to discuss what the move means for college football in general and how it will impact the league moving forward.

"I think we're going toward — it feels like — a pro model with two mega-conferences," he said. "You have the SEC, which brought in Oklahoma and Texas. Now you have the Big Ten, which is bringing in USC and UCLA. The whole landscape is shifting. … The Big 12 was able to bring in some new membership last year to kinda survive, but the overall landscape, that is shifting.

"I think NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) is another thing, the transfer portal. There [are] so many different issues right now. … It's all going to settle down at some point. It is the new [normal], and I think we have to get used to that — for better or for worse. It's kind of like you either have to be a part of the future — you sink, or you swim. Some teams are gonna sink and some teams are gonna jump off and try and survive."

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
What USC, UCLA to Big Ten means for schools, conferences, CFP
College Football

What USC, UCLA to Big Ten means for schools, conferences, CFP

23 hours ago
USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12, joining Big Ten in 2024
College Football

USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12, joining Big Ten in 2024

1 day ago
What a Texas win over Alabama would mean for Big 12's CFP chances
College Football

What a Texas win over Alabama would mean for Big 12's CFP chances

1 day ago
Big 12 picks Roc Nation’s Brett Yormark as next commissioner
College Football

Big 12 picks Roc Nation’s Brett Yormark as next commissioner

2 days ago
What Arch Manning's commitment means for Texas, college football
Texas Longhorns

What Arch Manning's commitment means for Texas, college football

June 24
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes