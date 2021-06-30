football NCAA approves name, image and likeness policy: What you need to know 5 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NCAA has approved an interim policy that will allow all college athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness beginning Thursday.

College athletes will now be able to make money from endorsements and sponsorships while retaining eligibility, as doing so will no longer violate NCAA rules for incoming and current student-athletes in all sports.

NCAA president Mark Emmert had the following to say in a statement released by the governing body:

"This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities. With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve."

In suspending the existing name, image and likeness (NIL) rules, collegiate athletes may now benefit from opportunities in those areas. The policy extends to all three divisions of collegiate athletics.

However, the NCAA said it remains committed to avoiding "pay-for-play and improper inducements tied to choosing to attend a particular school. Those rules remain in effect."

The temporary policy will be in place until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted, and schools and conferences can adopt their own additional policies, per the NCAA's statement.

The NCAA's decision comes after the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled against the NCAA in a landmark case (Alston v. NCAA) involving education-related benefits.

