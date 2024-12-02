College Football USC QB Miller Moss to hit transfer portal after disappointing 2024 season Published Dec. 2, 2024 12:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

USC quarterback Miller Moss is on the move.

The 22-year-old will enter the transfer portal when it officially opens on Dec. 9, he announced Monday.

"I really enjoyed my time at USC," Moss told ESPN in a separate statement. "It was transformative for my life as a whole and for me growing up for the last few years. I'm thankful. I gave that program everything I had.

"There comes a point where there's a time to move on to new opportunities, and I'm hoping to better myself as a person and a player."

After spending two seasons as Caleb Williams' backup at USC, Moss became the Trojans' starting quarterback at the beginning of the 2024 season. He put up a decent stat line, completing 64.4% of his passes for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

However, Moss wasn't able to help USC win at the level many expected it to at the start of the season. Following a Week 1 upset win over LSU, Moss went 3-5 in his next eight starts. He threw three interceptions in a 26-21 loss to Washington on Nov. 2, which wound up being his last game at USC, as he was benched for UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava. Maiava went 2-1 in the three games he started.

Moss, who joined USC as a high school recruit in the Class of 2021, has one year of eligibility remaining. As Moss will likely be one of the more high-profile players to enter the transfer portal this offseason, he told ESPN that he's seeking to join a program that can win at "the highest level" and one that will help him develop for the NFL.

"I think that's something that I'm excited about in terms of the process," Miller told ESPN of his upcoming transfer portal process. "Being able to dive into different systems with different coaches and places and see what I gravitate toward in that process."

Prior to starting this season, Moss threw for 914 yards, nine touchdowns and an interception over his three seasons as a backup. He notably led USC to a win over Louisville in last season's Holiday Bowl, where he threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns.

