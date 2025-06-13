College Football Urban Meyer: Percy Harvin is 'the greatest player to put on a helmet' Published Jun. 13, 2025 3:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Between Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, Urban Meyer has seen remarkable talent on the football field.

Over his 17 years of coaching at the collegiate level, one player stands out as the "greatest."

Meyer boasts a star-studded roster of players who made it to the NFL, including Tim Tebow, Cam Newton and Terry McLaurin. He also coached Joey Bosa, Taylor Decker, Ezekiel Elliott and Michael Thomas, all of whom were on Ohio State's national championship team in 2014.

Yet, the player Meyer considers the greatest is former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin.

Meyer led the Gators from 2005-2010, and Harvin played for the team from 2006-08, winning two BCS national championships.

In a recent episode of "The Triple Option" podcast, Meyer spoke to FOX broadcasters Mark Ingram and Rob Stone about Harvin.

"I've said this and not many people disagree who watched him, or played against him, or played with him," Meyer said . "I think he's arguably the greatest player to put on a helmet. He's the most violent runner I've ever had, and Mark, he never got hit. We used to say he'd have eyes on the side and the back of his head. He was extremely smart."

Percy Harvin helped lead Florida to two national championships. (Photo by Albert Dickson/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Throughout his career at Gainesville, Harvin was a threat both in the air and on the ground. He recorded 133 receptions for 1,929 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,852 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Harvin holds the Florida record for most career yards rushing by a wide receiver (1,852) and the most rushing yards in a single season by a receiver (858 yards in 2007).

After his time in Florida, Harvin was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 22nd pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He then won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He last played in the NFL in 2016 with the Buffalo Bills.

