Undefeated College Football Teams 2025: 3 Teams Remain After Week 13

We're heading into Week 14 of the college football season, and the quest for perfection has reached its most intense stage yet. Only three teams remain undefeated after another wild weekend packed with upsets and nail-biters. The College Football Playoff race is coming into clearer view, but these programs continue to stand tall with spotless records. Here's a look at every remaining unbeaten team, listed alphabetically, along with reactions from RJ Young:

Undefeated College Football Teams

Week 13 result: Idle

Week 13 result: Defeated Defeated Rutgers , 42-9

Ohio State outscored Rutgers 28-6 in the second half, and its defense continues to look like the best unit in college football. The Buckeyes have allowed 16 points or fewer in every game this season, including no more than 10 in each of their last three contests.

But the real test comes Saturday, when the undefeated Buckeyes face a Michigan team they haven’t beaten since 2019 and are 0-4 against over the last four years. A win would not only keep Ohio State’s perfect season intact but also strengthen their position in the College Football Playoff race.

Week 13 result: Defeated Defeated Samford , 48-0

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed threw three touchdowns in the first quarter before head coach Mike Elko told his Heisman candidate to take a seat — another classic case of November SEC scheduling arrogance. The Aggies spent the afternoon punching down on an FCS program from Birmingham, Alabama, one that even fired its head coach earlier this year.

Undefeated Teams by Conference