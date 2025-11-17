College Football
osu week 12
College Football

Undefeated College Football Teams 2025: 3 Teams Remain After Week 12

Updated Nov. 17, 2025 8:54 a.m. ET

We’re heading into Week 13 of the college football season, and the race for perfection is tighter than ever. Just three teams remain unbeaten after another weekend filled with chaos and close calls. The College Football Playoff picture is coming into sharper focus, but these programs are still holding on to their perfect records. Here’s a look at every remaining undefeated team, listed alphabetically, with reactions from RJ Young:

Undefeated College Football Teams

Indiana

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza continued his season-long surgical dismantling of Big Ten pass defenses, completing 22 of 24 attempts for 299 yards and four touchdowns. He was sacked five times — nobody’s perfect. But Indiana is, and the Hoosiers are hunting for a national title.

For now, being 11-0 for the first time in school history will have to do. Indiana has only hapless in-state rival Purdue standing between it and a perfect regular season.

Ohio State

  • Week 12 result: Defeated UCLA 48-10

The more Ohio State plays, the more it looks like every other team is playing for second.

The Buckeyes rushed for 200 yards against a Power 4 opponent for the first time all year, and did that without CJ Donaldson in the lineup.

Texas A&M

Ampersand U trailed the Gamecocks 30-3 at halftime. 

Then the Aggies turned back into Texas A&M in the second half, thanks largely to quarterback Marcel Reed remembering exactly who he is — and how good he can be.

Reed completed 9 of 12 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns in the third quarter alone. Most importantly, he kept the Aggies in the SEC title race and pushed them to 10-0 for the first time since 1992.

Best of CFB Week 12 Press Conferences | FOX College Football

Best of CFB Week 12 Press Conferences | FOX College Football

Undefeated Teams by Conference

  • Big Ten - 2 teams
  • SEC - 1 team
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana On Top; Texas Tech Jumps Up

College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana On Top; Texas Tech Jumps Up

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes