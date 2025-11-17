Undefeated College Football Teams 2025: 3 Teams Remain After Week 12

We’re heading into Week 13 of the college football season, and the race for perfection is tighter than ever. Just three teams remain unbeaten after another weekend filled with chaos and close calls. The College Football Playoff picture is coming into sharper focus, but these programs are still holding on to their perfect records. Here’s a look at every remaining undefeated team, listed alphabetically, with reactions from RJ Young:

Undefeated College Football Teams

Week 12 result: Defeated Wisconsin , 31-7

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza continued his season-long surgical dismantling of Big Ten pass defenses, completing 22 of 24 attempts for 299 yards and four touchdowns. He was sacked five times — nobody’s perfect. But Indiana is, and the Hoosiers are hunting for a national title.

For now, being 11-0 for the first time in school history will have to do. Indiana has only hapless in-state rival Purdue standing between it and a perfect regular season.

Week 12 result: Defeated UCLA 48-10

The more Ohio State plays, the more it looks like every other team is playing for second.

The Buckeyes rushed for 200 yards against a Power 4 opponent for the first time all year, and did that without CJ Donaldson in the lineup.

Week 12 result: Defeated South Carolina , 31-30

Ampersand U trailed the Gamecocks 30-3 at halftime.

Then the Aggies turned back into Texas A&M in the second half, thanks largely to quarterback Marcel Reed remembering exactly who he is — and how good he can be.

Reed completed 9 of 12 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns in the third quarter alone. Most importantly, he kept the Aggies in the SEC title race and pushed them to 10-0 for the first time since 1992.

