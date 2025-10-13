College Football
Undefeated College Football teams 2025: 11 unbeaten teams heading into Week 8

Published Oct. 13, 2025 9:38 a.m. ET

Week 8 of the college football season is here, and the list of unbeaten teams is getting smaller. After another round of upsets and nail-biters, just 1 programs still boast perfect records. The College Football Playoff race is beginning to take form, but these teams have yet to stumble. Here’s a look at every remaining undefeated team, listed alphabetically:

Undefeated College Football Teams

  1. BYU
  2. Georgia Tech
  3. Indiana
  4. Memphis
  5. Miami
  6. Navy
  7. Ohio State
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Texas Tech
  11. UNLV

Undefeated Teams by Conference

  • SEC - 2 teams
  • Big Ten - 2 teams
  • American - 2 teams
  • ACC - 2 teams
  • Big 12 - 2 teams
  • Mountain West - 1 team
