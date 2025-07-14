College Football Top Performances Joel Klatt has Called: Hutchinson leads Michigan past Ohio State Published Jul. 15, 2025 2:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The college football offseason is not only a great time to look ahead, but it’s also a great time to do some reflection. In the latest episode of my podcast, I did a little reflection thanks to a mailbag question. A fan named Roy L. asked me which player had the best performance in a game that I’ve called.

Honestly, that’s such a difficult question to answer. I can’t pick just one because there have been so many incredible performances. So, I’m going to share my top five individual performances I’ve ever called instead. Throughout this week, I’ll go one by one through my top five, in descending order.

I have a pair of honorable mentions that I want to give shout-outs to. Kyler Murray in the 2018 Red River Showdown was phenomenal. Texas won that game, but the former Oklahoma quarterback had a run down the sideline in that game that’s still probably the singular best play I’ve ever seen.

The other honorable mention I had was Ohio State quarterback JT Barrett’s comeback performance against Penn State in 2017. If you remember, Saquon Barkley took the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but Barrett was incredible in that game. I just couldn’t find a spot for him on that list.

It was a pair of other Buckeyes who got the list going. Here's the full list to this point:

5. Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. & Edge JT Tuimoloau @ Penn State (2022)

Now, at No. 4, is a performance Ohio State fans want to forget.

4. Michigan Edge Aidan Hutchinson vs. Ohio State (2021)

Understanding the context of this game and its implications is crucial. Michigan had lost its last eight games to Ohio State and even though the Wolverines had some good teams during that stretch, the Big House typically had nervous energy for "The Game." That was just the energy from what had transpired in the rivalry in the few years leading up to the 2021 matchup.

Ohio State was so good that year, too. Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud was on fire, and he was throwing to arguably the greatest wide receiver room in the history of the sport. Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Chris Olave were leading that group at the time, and they'd all become first-round draft picks over the next two years.

Yet, Michigan fans in Ann Arbor that day never exuded the nervous energy they had in past years because of Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson gave the Michigan sideline belief. He gave that entire stadium belief. He also gave the state of Michigan the belief that the Wolverines could finally end their losing streak to their top rival.

Hutchinson was phenomenal. He recorded three sacks and 15 pressures that day. His 15 pressures were the most by a Big Ten player in the last 10 years - and he did it in the biggest game against the best team when he had to. Hutchinson needed to be great to stop that Ohio State offense.

Aidan Hutchinson helped lead a Michigan pass rush that was relentless in its win over Ohio State in 2021. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Going back to how dynamic Ohio State's offense was that year, I remember there were games we called when the Buckeyes would score an avalanche of points like you'd see in college basketball. All of a sudden, they would be up multiple scores and a comeback would be impossible.

On that day, though, Ohio State couldn't go on that same scoring avalanche against Michigan. Stroud was still sensational, throwing for 394 yards. But Hutchinson was too dominant, particularly on third downs, as Ohio State's scoring drives in the second half took too long for it to make a comeback.

Michigan wound up winning that game, 42-27. Jim Harbaugh finally got the Ohio State monkey off his back and clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. A week later, Michigan demolished Iowa to win the Big Ten title and clinch a College Football Playoff berth for the first time in program history.

That game also helped send Hutchinson to New York as a Heisman finalist, finishing second that year to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. He was also named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player and won the Lott Trophy that year, too.

Joel Klatt is FOX Sports' lead college football game analyst and the host of the podcast " The Joel Klatt Show. " Follow him at @joelklatt and subscribe to the "Joel Klatt Show" on YouTube .

