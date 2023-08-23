College Football Top 5 quarterbacks for the 2023 college football season Updated Aug. 23, 2023 4:27 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

There is a common belief in college football that quarterback is the most important position on the field, and there are plenty of numbers to back that up.

Whether you believe that the Heisman Trophy is a popularity contest or not, it's hard to overlook the fact that 19 of the 23 Heisman winners this century have played the quarterback position. Furthermore, a quarterback has been selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft in 17 of the past 23 drafts, dating back to 2001.

Simply put, the quarterback position is the heart and soul of a football team, and having an elite talent under center often leads to success in the win column.

This year's QB class is loaded with talent from top to bottom, highlighted by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who is the odds-on favorite to take home college football's most prestigious individual award once again this upcoming season, as well as the favorite to be the top selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Caleb Williams has a big plan, and it goes beyond winning a second Heisman Trophy]

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt spoke about the top quarterbacks in a recent episode of his podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show," and ranked his top five signal-callers, counting down from 5-to-1.

Here is a look at his list.

Joel Klatt's top five QBs entering the 2023 season

5. Jordan Travis, Florida State

"I really like Jordan Travis a lot. He’s a dual-threat guy who’s experienced. I really liked the way he played late last season and the momentum they garnered. There is a bit of a ‘wait and see’ for me with this Florida State team, but not necessarily with their quarterback. I really believe in Jordan Travis. He’s a good player. He has a strong arm … I like his mobility. They are going to need him to play his best right away, and if he’s at his best right away, then he’s gonna have a chance at the Heisman Trophy and Florida State is going to have a chance to be knocking on the door for a College Football Playoff spot because their toughest two games are two of the first four games of the season. They open with LSU … and then in Week 4, they have to go to Clemson, and Clemson has owned Florida State for the better part of the last decade in the ACC, and that’s a tough place to win. I think Florida State loses both of those two games, but I could be wrong. The only way that I would be wrong is if this guy, my fifth QB in the nation, plays lights out. He’s gonna need to for them to be at their best."

4. Bo Nix, Oregon

"At the beginning of last year, I would not have put Bo Nix in this spot, but he just played so well last year. Oregon, in large part offensively, even though they are a running team, it was Bo [Nix] that was putting them in the right position and making big plays down the field. His experience in that offense was huge for that team. His maturity as a leader was huge for that team. This year, I do think that he can have a similar year, but the question for me is can he replicate what was essentially a fabulous season a year ago without his offensive coordinator and without four of the five starters on the offensive line in front of him? Kenny Dillingham, his offensive coordinator, went to Arizona State as the head coach. If you know the history of Bo Nix at all, you’ll know that his best two years as a college quarterback — one at Auburn and then this past year at Oregon — both were with Kenny Dillingham as his coach on the offensive side. So, now he doesn't have him, so what does it look like? Now, the experience, at least in my estimation, suggests he should be fine. Then, he’s gotta worry about the four guys up front that are brand-new starters. They’ve gotten some transfers, they’ve developed, they’ve recruited really well at Oregon. I think they are gonna be alright."

Oregon's Bo Nix and Dan Lanning preview the season with RJ Young

3. Michael Penix, Washington

"If I had to bet on anyone not named Caleb Williams to win the Heisman Trophy, it would be this guy. I've been watching Michael Penix ever since he was a young quarterback at Indiana. I remember the COVID season, he took an Indiana team into the 'Shoe and played that Ohio State team that eventually played for the national championship really tough. The knock for Penix has always been his health. He’s had a couple of different knee injuries. It’s been hard for him to stay on the field, but when he’s on the field, this guy is an exquisite talent. He’s got a great wide receiver core around him. That offense, with Kalen DeBoer around him … is gonna be really good. I have them as the No. 6 team in the country going into the season. Obviously, we’ll see how healthy they can stay. A bunch of that for me is Penix. The health question for me is the biggest one. This guy, when he’s in rhythm, he's really good. He’s played himself into a position where I think he is going to have a lot of value in the NFL Draft next spring."

2. Drake Maye, North Carolina

"I love watching this guy play. Drake Maye to me is a mini–Josh Allen. Now, he doesn’t have a great team around him, so whatever North Carolina is able to do is going to be on the back of Drake Maye. There’s only so much you can garner from tape, and I was really impressed off of the tape. And then I did his game live … He made some throws in that game against Oregon … He was incredible. I remember talking with Dan Lanning after the game, right before the trophy presentation, and he was like, ‘Man, how good was No. 10?' This guy is special. He makes jaw-dropping throws every game. I can’t wait to watch him play this year."

1. Caleb Williams, USC

"He’s the closest thing that we have in football at any level to Patrick Mahomes, who is the best football player on the planet right now. Caleb Williams does things that aren’t supposed to happen in a football game. He does things that you would never coach if you’re a quarterback coach, but he can make them happen because this dude is a competitor, he’s an athlete playing the position, he’s got great touch and arm strength. He is an absolute savage when it comes to his desire to make a play when he’s scrambling around. That is when he’s at his best. He’s great in rhythm, we all know that, but when he actually gets out on the run, he becomes almost more accurate, the throws have even more velocity, and they can come from every single angle. I love Williams. He’s the closest thing to Mahomes that we have in football."

Caleb Williams headlines RJ's Top 5 Heisman candidates

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football USC Trojans Caleb Williams

share