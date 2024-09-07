College Football Tom Brady sets up Texas-Michigan with epic hype video Updated Sep. 7, 2024 11:37 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

If you take a drive through Ann Arbor, you'll notice something peeking out all around you: Pride.

Pride for the colors that paint the town.

Pride for the national championship newly earned.

Pride for the most wins in college football history, three Heismans and 107,000 that brace The Big House every Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

But today, our pride is tested by a burnt orange delegation from the South with just as much on the line and an equally renowned reputation.

That's the introduction to a hair-tingling video setting up Saturday's huge matchup between No. 3 Texas and No. 10 Michigan and ( noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ), narrated by none other than former Wolverines QB and new FOX Sports broadcaster Tom Brady.

As Brady points out in the video, these two storied programs have only met once before. But it was a thriller, with Vince Young's Longhorns edging Chad Henne's Wolverines, 38-37, in the 2005 Rose Bowl thanks to a Dusty Mangum field goal as time expired.

And even though Saturday's contest is coming in Week 2, there is still a lot on the line, with both teams eyeing a résumé-building win to show the College Football Playoff committee when it starts putting its bracket together later in the season.

And even more than that, it's about bragging rights. It's about, as Brady put it, pride.

Get pumped for Texas-Michigan by watching the video here:

Texas vs Michigan by Tom Brady

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

Â

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football

share