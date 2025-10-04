College Football 'The SEC Is Dead': Dave Portnoy Declares Big Ten College Football’s New King Published Oct. 4, 2025 12:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dave Portnoy didn’t hold back during Saturday’s edition of "Big Noon Kickoff," using his "Dave’s Rant" segment to call out what he sees as an outdated perception in college football — that the SEC still reigns supreme.

"It’s time for perception and reality to collide," Portnoy opened. "There’s this view that the SEC is still king of college football. It’s just so false."

Portnoy pointed to Alabama’s early-season loss to Florida State as a turning point, arguing that the Crimson Tide — long considered the king of the SEC — are no longer dominant.

"They got their butts kicked by Florida State," he said. "This isn’t the same Alabama. This isn’t old Georgia. This isn’t Joe Burrow’s LSU."

Instead, Portnoy argued, the power has clearly shifted to the Big Ten, which is home to the top-two teams in the AP Top 25 Poll — Ohio State, Oregon — as well as four other ranked teams.



"Quite clearly, the three top teams — Ohio State, Oregon and even Penn State — are so far above everybody in the SEC," Portnoy said. "And in the middle of the Big Ten, you’ve got Indiana, Michigan, Illinois — they could be the best team in the SEC right now."

ADVERTISEMENT

With the 12-team College Football Playoff entering its second season, Portnoy urged the selection committee to stop looking to the past and instead focus on what's happening on the field now.

"I’m sick of this perception from 10 years ago with the SEC," Portnoy said. "It’s dead. It’s time for people to wake up."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Big Ten SEC

What did you think of this story?

share